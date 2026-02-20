'SIP AND SAVOR' BRINGS ITS WEBINAR SERIES TO YOUTUBE

Vineyards on the hills Deli meats Deli meats and Roero wines

Three immersive training experiences exploring European wines and deli meats soon available on demand

ROME, ITALY, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- French version available belowThe “Sip and Savor” campaign invites Canadian audiences to dive into its edutainment webinar series. Designed for both food and wine professionals and curious consumers, the three-part series blends education and entertainment to tell the story of Roero DOCG wines and Italian salumi through taste, culture and practical inspiration.At the heart of the series is an engaging journey into the campaign’s products, where technical knowledge meets real-life application. Rooted in Europe’s rich gastronomic heritage, the webinar series highlights the values of quality, origin and tradition that define certified European wines and deli meats. Each webinar offers clear insights into European quality schemes—such as PDO, PGI and DOCG—combined with accessible storytelling, pairing ideas and culinary suggestions, creating a dynamic and enjoyable learning experience.The first webinar, dedicated to Roero DOCG wines, is now available online and is hosted by renowned wine expert and educator John Szabo, who guides viewers through the territory and the five types of Roero DOCG wines. The session offers a clear and engaging overview that connects appellations, grape varieties and tasting profiles, making Roero DOCG wines accessible even to a non-specialist audience.The remaining two webinars focus on Italian salumi, exploring both cured and cooked specialties. To introduce Canadian audiences to the history, culture and tradition behind IVSI-protected deli meats, the campaign selected David Rocco, celebrated Italian-Canadian chef, author and television personality. The products are presented through concrete usage scenarios, with recipes, pairing tips and creative ideas for different occasions. Particular attention is given to the cultural and territorial roots of each product, reinforcing the strong connection between quality, tradition and place of origin.Acting as knowledgeable and engaging guides, John Szabo and David Rocco translate technical concepts into practical insights, helping viewers connect more deeply with the products and fully embodying the campaign’s edutainment philosophy.Now available on YouTube (@SipandSavoreu), with additional sessions coming in the next weeks, the Sip and Savor webinars offer an on-demand resource for those looking to deepen their knowledge of European products while discovering pairing ideas, culinary inspiration and the values behind certified quality products. A flexible and engaging format that allows audiences to explore, learn and savor—anytime, anywhere.“These webinars allow us to extend the educational mission of Sip and Savor, offering audiences an accessible way to discover the values, quality systems and cultural heritage behind European wines and deli meats,” said Massimo Damonte, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero. “They offer an opportunity to share European excellence through content that informs, inspires and invites exploration,” added Marella Levoni, President of IVSI – Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani.This initiative is part of Sip and Savor’s broader mission to promote the culture, quality and versatility of European wines and deli meats through storytelling, tasting experiences and educational content. “Sip and Savor” is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and IVSI (Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani), co-funded by the European Union, promoting European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.canadaFacebook: @Sip and Savor - CanadaYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com---« SIP AND SAVOR » LANCE SA SÉRIE DE WEBINAIRES SUR YOUTUBETrois expériences de formation immersives consacrées aux vins européens et aux charcuteries italiennes, bientôt disponibles à la demandeFévrier 2025 – La campagne « Sip and Savor » invite le public canadien à découvrir sa série de webinaires au format edutainment. Conçue aussi bien pour les professionnels du vin et de la gastronomie que pour les consommateurs curieux, cette série en trois volets allie pédagogie et divertissement afin de raconter l’histoire des vins Roero DOCG et des charcuteries italiennes à travers le goût, la culture et des inspirations pratiques.Au cœur de la série se trouve un parcours immersif à la découverte des produits de la campagne, où les connaissances techniques rencontrent des applications concrètes. Ancrée dans le riche patrimoine gastronomique européen, la série met en lumière les valeurs de qualité, d’origine et de tradition qui définissent les vins et charcuteries européens certifiés. Chaque webinaire propose des explications claires sur les systèmes de qualité européens — tels que AOP, IGP et DOCG — associées à un storytelling accessible, des idées d’accords et des suggestions culinaires, pour une expérience d’apprentissage dynamique et agréable.Le premier webinaire, consacré aux vins Roero DOCG, est désormais disponible en ligne et est animé par le célèbre expert et formateur en vin John Szabo, qui guide les participants à travers le territoire et les cinq typologies de Roero DOCG. La session propose une présentation claire et engageante reliant appellations, cépages et profils de dégustation, rendant ces vins accessibles même à un public non spécialiste.Les deux autres webinaires sont dédiés aux charcuteries italiennes, explorant à la fois les spécialités crues et cuites. Afin d’introduire le public canadien à l’histoire, à la culture et à la tradition des produits protégés par l’IVSI, la campagne a fait appel à David Rocco, chef italo-canadien de renom, auteur et personnalité télévisuelle. Les produits sont présentés à travers des situations concrètes d’utilisation, avec des recettes, des conseils d’accords et des idées créatives pour différentes occasions. Une attention particulière est portée aux racines culturelles et territoriales de chaque produit, soulignant le lien étroit entre qualité, tradition et origine.En tant que guides experts et captivants, John Szabo et David Rocco traduisent les concepts techniques en conseils pratiques, permettant au public de mieux comprendre les produits et d’incarner pleinement la philosophie edutainment de la campagne.Disponible dès maintenant sur YouTube (@SipandSavoreu), avec d’autres sessions à venir dans les prochaines semaines, la série de webinaires Sip and Savor constitue une ressource à la demande pour approfondir la connaissance des produits européens et découvrir les valeurs qui sous-tendent leur qualité certifiée. Un format flexible et engageant pour explorer, apprendre et savourer — à tout moment.« Ces webinaires nous permettent de prolonger la mission éducative de Sip and Savor, en offrant au public un moyen accessible de découvrir les valeurs, les systèmes de qualité et le patrimoine culturel des vins et charcuteries européens », a déclaré Massimo Damonte, Président du Consorzio Tutela Roero. « Ils représentent une opportunité de partager l’excellence européenne à travers des contenus qui informent, inspirent et invitent à la découverte », a ajouté Marella Levoni, Présidente de l’IVSI – Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani.« Sip and Savor » est une campagne triennale menée par le Consorzio Tutela Roero et l’IVSI (Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani), cofinancée par l’Union européenne, visant à promouvoir les vins et charcuteries européens aux États-Unis et au Canada.Pour suivre la campagne ou obtenir plus d’informations :Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.canadaFacebook: @Sip and Savor - CanadaYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.