Sven Gerhard Appointed as New Vice President Customer Value at USU

Sven Gerhard, Vice President Customer Value at USU

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective January 1, 2026, Sven Gerhard took on the newly created position of Vice President Customer Value at USU. In this new role, Gerhard is responsible for the strategic development of customer relationships, ensuring long-term customer success and optimizing the customer experience on an international level.By filling this position, USU is consistently taking the next step in executing its growth strategy. As part of the 2025 rebranding, USU consolidated its solutions for IT and enterprise service management, cloud management, customer service management, as well as its AI expertise under a strong, clearly positioned brand. At the same time, the guiding principle “Empowered by understanding” highlights what USU has embodied since its founding: A deep understanding of its customers and their needs. Customer centricity is therefore a key success factor for USU’s future and will be further strengthened to maximize customer value across all USU solutions.Extensive Leadership Experience in Customer Support and Customer SuccessGerhard has more than 25 years of leadership experience in customer success, customer support and customer experience, as well as in scaling and transforming service and support organizations.Most recently, he led Global Technical Support at CloudBees, where he achieved a 99.5% Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) while significantly improving operational efficiency and customer experience. Previous key positions include Head of Customer Support & Success at DoiT International and Director of Global Strategic Customer Support at Tableau Software.His proven expertise lies in scaling and increasing the efficiency of customer service and support, primarily through the development of high-performing teams, the design of customer-centric processes and the implementation of innovative AI-based service strategies.Clear Focus on Measurable Customer ValueSpeaking about his goals and priorities at USU, Sven Gerhard says: “Communication is the key to strong and sustainable customer relationships. When we truly understand our customers across all touchpoints, create maximum transparency in support and work with clear standards and fast turnaround times, we build genuine trust. This enables us not only to provide excellent service, but also to create added value together with our customers and identify precisely where our solutions can further support their success.”Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU, on the importance of Customer Value at USU: "For years, USU maintained an exceptionally low customer churn rate—which is both a confirmation of our work and a motivation to continue improving. Our goal is to further maximize customer value through holistic, cross-product support and full transparency across our portfolio. Strong analyst ratings and consistently positive customer feedback on our support and service encourages us. The new role of Vice President Customer Value further anchors customer centricity in our strategy and ensures that measurable customer value is at the heart of everything we do."This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.