Karnataka Tourism Concludes Participation at AIME Melbourne 2026, Strengthening MICE Engagements

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism concluded its participation at the Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) 2026, held from 9–11 February at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), South Wharf. The event, recognized as one of the leading platforms for the global business events and MICE industry, enabled the Karnataka delegation to engage with hosted buyers, corporate planners, and international travel stakeholders from Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.The event conducted with a series of pre-scheduled B2B meetings and networking interactions throughout the event. These engagements generated valuable business leads and opened avenues for future collaborations in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) segment. The participation contributed to strengthening Karnataka’s outreach to long-haul markets seeking destinations that combine business-ready infrastructure with diverse leisure experiences.The Karnataka pavilion presented the state’s comprehensive tourism portfolio, highlighting its established MICE ecosystem supported by modern convention facilities, quality hospitality infrastructure, and strong international connectivity through Bengaluru. As India’s leading commercial and technology hub, Bengaluru was positioned as a key gateway for hosting conferences, corporate meetings, and incentive programs, complemented by distinctive offsite experiences across other regions of the state.International buyers showed interest in Karnataka’s varied experiential offerings, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Hampi, Pattadakal, and the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas at Belur, Halebidu, and Somanathapura. Nature-based experiences across the Western Ghats, wildlife safaris in Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks, wellness retreats in Coorg and Chikkamagaluru, and coastal leisure options in Gokarna and Murudeshwar were presented as extensions to business and incentive travel programs.Discussions during the event also focused on customized incentive itineraries, sustainable tourism practices, and seamless logistics for group travel. Karnataka’s cultural festivals, including Mysuru Dasara and Hampi Utsav, were highlighted as unique value additions for experiential incentive travel.Overall, participation at AIME Melbourne 2026 enhanced Karnataka Tourism’s visibility among global MICE stakeholders and reinforced its positioning as a destination that integrates business events infrastructure with heritage, nature, and experiential tourism offerings.

