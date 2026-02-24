PurpleLab Joins the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB), Expanding Omnichannel Healthcare Advertising and Measurement into TV

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurpleLab®, a leader in healthcare data and measurement solutions, today announced that it has joined the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB), further expanding its commitment to advancing data-driven innovation across the ad tech ecosystem. Fresh off the heels of joining the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), PurpleLab continues to deepen its collaboration with industry organizations shaping the future of media, measurement, and privacy-first marketing.

Since its founding, PurpleLab has focused on making healthcare data actionable while maintaining the highest standards of privacy protection. As healthcare marketing becomes increasingly omnichannel, the company is extending its proven digital and social capabilities into linear, connected, and addressable TV environments, enabling brands to connect with their ideal audience across multiple screens at key moments of engagement.

Patients encounter health information across many touchpoints — from social media feeds and digital ads to streaming platforms and traditional television. Marketers have long understood the power of TV for creating brand awareness, and the focused attention a 30,45, 60 second video ad brings. With your ideal segment available across social, mobile and TV, you can now increase performance for every KPI across the funnel. PurpleLab’s expansion into TV helps ensure that healthcare marketers reach the right audiences with consistent messaging to improve education and, ultimately, access to treatment.

The move forward to TV glass is a natural progression of work already underway in digital, social, and programmatic media. “This is really about one audience strategy across screens. When brands can reach the right people at the right moment — whether that’s DDL, CTV, ATV, digital, or social — campaigns become more effective and the patient journey becomes more connected,” said Kyle Armstrong, VP Platform and Publisher Partnerships at PurpleLab.

PurpleLab enables activation with leading identity and audience providers, including LiveRamp, OpenAP, and Experian, supporting campaigns across screens and platforms, where audiences are most engaged. These capabilities allow healthcare brands and agencies to unify their audience strategy across channels while prioritizing privacy and compliance.

Importantly, PurpleLab’s expansion into TV also brings its API-driven measurement approach into the video ecosystem. The company’s workflow-based measurement framework — already used across social and programmatic campaigns — can now be applied to TV, helping marketers understand campaign performance across platforms.

“We’re not just helping brands activate audiences via TV — we’re helping them understand what worked. When you can connect exposure across channels to real healthcare outcomes, that’s when marketing becomes truly actionable,” said Scott Ronay, GM Advertising at PurpleLab.

This capability is particularly valuable for healthcare marketers focused on audience quality (AQ), script lift, and patient journey insights, providing a clearer understanding of how coordinated media exposure across channels contributes to treatment awareness and adoption.

By joining VAB, PurpleLab is helping advance a more transparent and measurable, and omniglass marketplace. “We enthusiastically welcome PurpleLab — a true leader in healthcare advertising and measurement innovation — to our community of premium multiscreen TV providers, distributors and data analytics solutions,” said Jason Wiese, EVP, Strategic Insights & Measurement, VAB. “In today’s landscape, where healthcare and pharmaceutical marketing plays a more critical role than ever in the education of consumers and their discovery of remedies, PurpleLab’s cross-screen audience strategy will prove invaluable in helping healthcare brands engage the right audiences and ultimately empower patients to make better and more informed decisions.”

PurpleLab’s TV capabilities are designed to complement existing marketing tactics, giving brands and agencies a unified way to activate audiences, measure outcomes, and optimize engagement across the full media landscape.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a health-tech company driven by one clear philosophy: outcomes matter most. As your trusted partner for real-world data, we help organizations drive decisive action based on precise insights – with the ultimate goal of giving everyone a fighting chance at the best possible health outcome.

About VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) — whose members include premium multiscreen TV providers and distributors, alongside a broader community of influential media companies—plays a dual role in the video advertising industry. VAB is fiercely advocating for the changes that bring about a more innovative and transparent marketplace. VAB also provides the insights and thought leadership that enable marketers to develop business-driving marketing strategies. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com.

