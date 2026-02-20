Kind Laundry Named Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Cleaning Awards

KIND LAUNDRY

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kind Laundry announced today that its In-Wash Scent Boosters have been named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Cleaning Awards. The full list of award winners can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningawards2026. Kind Laundry’s plant-based In-Wash Scent Boosters were created to bring a refined, fine-fragrance–inspired scent experience to laundry without relying on harsh or unnecessary ingredients. Designed for consumers who care deeply about what they wear and how they care for it, the Scent Boosters blend garment-conscious performance with modern fragrance, helping extend the life of clothing while elevating the everyday laundry routine.Formulated without common synthetic fillers found in conventional scent boosters, the non-toxic formula uses scent technologies designed to neutralize odors and deliver a balanced fragrance experience that lasts beyond the wash. Unlike many scented laundry products that fade quickly, Kind Laundry’s fragrances are crafted to carry through the dry cycle and linger softly on garments. Using microcapsule technology, fragrance is released gradually through movement, creating a lasting yet subtle scent experience without overpowering living spaces.Paired with Kind Laundry’s detergent sheets, the Scent Boosters create a streamlined, cohesive laundry routine centered on simplicity, efficiency, and garment care. The compact format supports easy storage and reduced waste, aligning with the brand’s commitment to thoughtful design and performance.“We’re incredibly excited that our In-Wash Scent Boosters have been named a Good Housekeeping 2026 Cleaning Awards winner,” said Angie Tran, Founder of Kind Laundry. “Our goal has always been to turn laundry into a ritual of self-care. Every detail — from our clean, high-performance formulations to our fragrance development — is intentionally designed to help consumers care for their clothes while feeling confident about what they’re using in their homes.”About Kind LaundryKind Laundry is a premium laundry-care brand delivering high-performance garment care in a clean, compact format. Designed for consumers who value quality, simplicity, and thoughtful ingredients, the brand offers non-toxic, plant-based products that protect clothing, reduce waste, and elevate the everyday laundry experience.

