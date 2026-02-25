Tim Ryan Joins Lumia’s Advisory Board to Advance Tokenized Assets in the U.S.

Lumia announced former U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, now Chair of the Blockchain Innovation Project, has joined its Advisory Board to scale RWAs in the U.S.

If America is going to lead in tokenized finance, it needs real infrastructure. Lumia has it. I’m backing the platform that keeps RWA innovation in the U.S.” — Tim Ryan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumia today announced that Tim Ryan, former U.S. Congressman and current Chairman of the Blockchain Innovation Project (BIP), has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Ryan brings two decades of legislative experience and deep familiarity with market and regulatory processes, strengthening Lumia’s efforts to scale tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) across the United States.Ryan served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 to 2023, representing Northeast Ohio, and ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. He now plays an active role in shaping digital-asset policy as co-chairman of BIP, a nonpartisan Washington-based organization focused on blockchain and crypto legislation. His appointment adds significant public-sector and market fluency to Lumia’s advisory bench.Ryan joins David McIntosh, President of the Club for Growth, who became a Lumia advisor in July 2025. With advisors from both sides of the aisle, Lumia now operates on a distinctly bipartisan footing as it works to align tokenized finance with U.S. regulatory and market standards.Experience That Bridges Policy and MarketsDuring his tenure in Congress, Ryan served on the House Appropriations Committee, chaired its Legislative Branch Subcommittee, and co-chaired the Congressional Manufacturing Caucus. In Ohio’s Mahoning Valley, he played a central role in responding to the GM Lordstown plant closure, supporting the transition to electric vehicle and battery manufacturing while coordinating lenders, labor groups, and local businesses.Since leaving Congress, Ryan has remained closely engaged in digital-asset policy. At BIP, he contributes to guidance and public statements on active legislation, including stablecoin proposals and the Senate’s GENIUS Act, with a focus on reporting standards, custody frameworks, and market structure. This work keeps him directly connected to the practical realities of how policy translates into operating requirements.Impact on the RWA LandscapeAs tokenized Treasuries, private credit, trade finance, and real estate move from pilot programs to live implementation, U.S. market participants are asking concrete questions:Who is the legal counterparty? How does reporting flow? What are the exit and settlement mechanics?Ryan approaches these issues through the lens of committees and allocators, identifying where products encounter disclosure, custody, or operational risk—and where tokenization can materially reduce settlement times, expand distribution, and improve collateral mobility.“If America is going to lead in tokenized finance, it needs real infrastructure. Lumia has it. I’m backing the platform that keeps RWA innovation in the U.S.”— Tim RyanAligning Lumia’s Stack With U.S. Market PracticeLumia’s platform is designed to make tokenized issuance and settlement compatible with existing financial workflows:- Lumia Hub supports identity verification and legal onboarding.- Lumia Stream aggregates and routes liquidity across venues using best-execution logic familiar to capital-markets teams.- Lumia Chain enables low-fee issuance and settlement, preserving speed once assets move on-chain.Ryan’s role is to ensure this infrastructure aligns with how American issuers and allocators actually operate - tight timelines, audit trails, and policy safeguards included. His background also reflects a geographic reality: the next phase of tokenization will expand asset class by asset class and region by region. His experience working with community lenders, municipal issuers, and industrial regions informs a pragmatic approach where programmability must reduce cost or friction from day one.What to Expect NextLumia expects Ryan’s involvement to drive three near-term priorities:1. Clearer market education — Plain-English materials for originators and investment committees on what tokenization improves (distribution, reporting, collateral portability) and what remains unchanged (underwriting standards, fiduciary duties).2. Closer policy feedback loops — Building products in coordination with supervisors and policymakers to launch within existing rule sets.3. Broader pipelines — Expanding beyond crypto-native markets into manufacturing credit, industrial and workforce housing, and revenue-linked assets where digital issuance can compress timelines without disrupting operations.While legal structures, data standards, and secondary liquidity continue to evolve, Lumia’s approach pairs modular infrastructure with advisors who understand the constraints that determine whether deals clear committees and reach market.With McIntosh offering insight into how policy is set, and Ryan bringing perspective on how it lands in committee rooms, credit desks, and procurement calendars, Lumia strengthens the foundation for its expanding U.S. market activity.

