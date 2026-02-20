Radiance Biopharma Showcases First‑in‑Class c‑MET/EGFR Bispecific Nano ADC at Leading Global ADC Conference

Introduction of a Differentiated Bispecific Nano ADC Positioned to Compete in Major Global Oncology Markets

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiance Biopharma announced today that Chief Executive Officer Robert K. Brooks, JD will present at the 16th Annual World ADC London Conference, a premier global venue for leading ADC developers, strategics, and investors.Venue: Excel London, Royal Victoria Dock, UKDate/Time: Monday February 23, 2026 at 12:00 noon (GMT)Speaker: Robert K. Brooks, JD, Chief Executive OfficerTitle: Development & Advantages of RB-601: A First-in-Class c-MET/EGFR Bispecific Nano ADCRobert Brooks will outline the clinical progress, commercial potential and global development strategy for Radiance’s lead asset, RB-601 — the first in class bispecific nano ADC engineered to simultaneously target c-MET and EGFR. Abnormal c-MET activation and aberrant EGFR signaling are known drivers of tumor progression. These two validated, high value oncology targets are frequently co-expressed in non small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and several other solid tumors and targeting these presents significant opportunities due to persistent unmet need, resistance to existing modalities and rising demand for more effective, better tolerated targeted therapies.At approximately half the molecular size of conventional ADCs, RB-601’s bispecific nano engineered design is intended to deliver deeper tumor penetration, improve payload delivery efficiency, and reduce systemic toxicity. This differentiated profile is expected to expand the therapeutic window, support best in class potential and unlock broader applications across multiple solid tumor indications. RB-601 is currently progressing through a Phase I/II clinical trial in China, where emerging early-stage data will guide global development and registration pathways. Radiance's planned initiation of U.S. clinical trials in 2026 will mark a significant inflection point for the company’s pipeline expansion and regulatory strategy.About Radiance BiopharmaRadiance Biopharma is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and other precision oncology therapies and is strategically focused on advancing differentiated ADC technologies that address large global markets with substantial unmet medical need. RB-601 is the world's first bispecific Nano ADC platform for treating non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and other solid tumorsAbout the 16th World ADC London SummitThe World ADC London Summit is the longest running and most influential ADC focused conference in Europe, bringing together more than 700 executives, scientific leaders and industry strategists. The event serves as a premier platform for partnership discussions, competitive benchmarking, and market insight across the rapidly growing ADC sector.ContactsWeb: www.radiancebiopharma.com Email: info@radiancebiopharma.com

