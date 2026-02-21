Ed Strachar to Attend 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis for Private Recovery Consultations

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ed Strachar, creator of HealingGenius.com and author of the forthcoming books The Knee Whisperer and Supernatural Life Force, will attend the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to meet privately with agents, team representatives, performance professionals, and athletes interested in complementary recovery strategies.Strachar is known for his work in non-invasive recovery support and remote consultation services. Over the past several years, he has worked with athletes and individuals seeking additional approaches to support rehabilitation, tissue recovery, and performance resilience. Testimonials and case accounts describing client experiences are available at HealingGenius.com.During Combine week, Strachar will be available for confidential, scheduled discussions focused on:- Complementary recovery support strategies- Performance sustainability and durability- Non-invasive approaches that may be explored alongside licensed medical careHis work does not replace medical diagnosis or treatment and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice. Athletes who engage in consultation typically do so in conjunction with their existing medical and performance teams.The NFL Scouting Combine, hosted annually at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, serves as a key evaluation event for draft prospects, agents, and front office personnel. Recovery strategy, physical readiness, and long-term durability remain important considerations during this period of evaluation and preparation.Strachar’s attendance is independent and not affiliated with or endorsed by the NFL or any NFL team.Meetings during Combine week will be limited and arranged individually.Agents, team personnel, sports physicians, performance directors, and athletes interested in scheduling a confidential consultation may inquire directly to coordinate availability.

