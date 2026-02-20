President Cyril Ramaphosa to chair inaugural meeting of the PCC, 20 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 20 February 2026, virtually chair the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) to set the scene for the term of the incoming Commission.

The President will address the newly appointed Commissioners, reflect on priority issues for the new term and provide strategic guidance on the Commission’s work for the next five years.

The session marks the formal start of the new Commission cycle and will, among other objectives, outline expectations, national priorities, and the role of the Commission in advancing South Africa’s just transition to a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy and society.

The Commission was established in 2020 as a multi-stakeholder advisory body to support a coordinated and inclusive national response to climate change. Its mandate includes advising on climate response measures and just transition pathways that protect livelihoods, promote economic opportunity, and strengthen social outcomes.

The term of previous Commissioners concluded on 31 December 2025.

The newly appointed Commissioners will serve a five-year term from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2030 in terms of the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No. 22 of 2024).

Members of the media are invited to cover the meeting as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 February 2026

Time: 10h30 – 11h30

Venue: Virtual platform

The proceedings will be livestreamed on all PresidencyZA social media platforms.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates