Limpopo Transport and Community Safety on paying traffic infringement fines correctly

The Department of Transport and Community Safety (DTCS) calls on all motorists to settle their Limpopo traffic infringement fines promptly and correctly. To ensure that payments are allocated to the right case, the reference on any EFT or ATM transaction must be the summons number printed at the top-right corner of the traffic fine notice.

Do not use your vehicle registration number, name, or surname as the reference.

Payments with an incorrect or missing reference will be regarded as not paid, and the infringement will remain outstanding on the National Traffic Contravention Management System (NTCMS).

If you have already made a payment with the wrong reference, please visit your nearest provincial traffic station with:

Proof of payment (bank statement or receipt), and

The original traffic summons.

Staff will update the system and clear the debt, preventing any future stops or enforcement actions for non-payment.

By using the correct summons number, you help us keep records accurate, avoid unnecessary delays, and maintain smooth traffic law enforcement across the province.

Enquiries:

Revenue Management Unit

Tel: 015 294 1213

E-mail: makwarelam@dtcs.limpopo.gov.za

