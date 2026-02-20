VSP Consultores Legales, S.A. Announces Membership in the Association of European Attorneys

VSP Law Joins the Association of European Attorneys

VSP Consultores Legales, S.A. (VSP Law, PLLC) Announces Membership in the Association of European Attorneys

The AEA is held in high esteem throughout the European continent and beyond. My firm partners and I are overjoyed to have access to these awesome professionals.” — C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSP Consultores Legales, S.A. (and its U.S. affiliate, VSP Law, PLLC) announced today that the firm has been granted membership in the Association of European Attorneys ( AEA International Lawyers Network) and is now listed as a member firm in the organization’s global category.The AEA is an established international legal network founded in 2004, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with a stated mission of connecting law firms worldwide and facilitating valuable client referrals among members. According to the Association’s About page, the network emphasizes cross-border collaboration, international visibility, and practical referral opportunities for member firms.VSP Consultores Legales, S.A., based in Santo Domingo, is listed by the AEA as a Dominican Republic member office and describes its practice as a law firm with broad international experience offering legal services domestically and to international clients seeking legal services in the Caribbean. The firm’s practice areas include civil litigation, criminal law, corporate and insurance law, real estate, residency and citizenship, maritime and customs law and offshore investment entity design and incorporation.“This membership is an important milestone for our firm and for the clients we serve in the Dominican Republic who might need the support of European counsel,” said C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo, Founding Partner of VSP Consultores Legales, S.A. “We are honored to join the Association of European Attorneys, an organization recognized for building meaningful professional relationships across international jurisdictions and for helping member firms deliver stronger cross-border legal support.”VSP noted the breadth and maturity of the AEA network as a key factor in its decision to join. The Association is represented by 1,521 offices in 159 countries, with approximately 9,000 lawyers, providing robust referral and communication channels for members, including specialized groups covering areas such as arbitration, international litigation, real estate and investments, banking and finance, tax, and insurance-related matters.VSP Law recognizes the Association’s emphasis on professional development and international cooperation, including its longstanding congress program and its commitment to helping member firms expand their global reach while maintaining high standards of client service. The AEA also operates an arbitration court. For VSP Consultores Legales, S.A. and VSP Law, PLLC, this new affiliation strengthens the firm’s ability to collaborate with counsel in other jurisdictions and to support clients whose legal matters require coordinated international strategy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.