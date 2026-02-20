RWA Summit Hong Kong 2026: The Definitive Bridge Between TradFi and On-Chain Realities

RWA Summit Hong Kong

The RWA Summit has come to an end—an exciting event that has cemented the city's status as the world's leading center for real asset tokenization (RWA).

RWA Summit Hong Kong brought together strong voices from both TradFi and digital assets” — Ivan V. Ivanov, founder of RWA Summit

HONG KONG, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over two intensive days, more than 700 carefully curated participants, 50+ distinguished speakers, and 80+ leading institutional investors gathered to define the future of DePIN, stablecoins, and the structural migration of traditional finance (TradFi) on-chain. The focus was no longer on whether tokenization is viable, but on how to implement it within credible legal, financial, and operational frameworks.

“RWA SUMMIT Hong Kong was not just another event for us, it was a place where real deals and business happened. We were proud to co-host the event and bring together potential partners, regulators and market leaders. It’s a great opportunity to present our bonds tokenization and DeFi projects to both TradFi and Digital Assets players. I believe that the key result of any event are the real deals that follow. RWA SUMMIT is definitely this kind of event. No noise, no hype, only real expertise of speakers, and a highly curated network” - Peter Kadish, Managing Director LynxCap Investments, RWA SUMMIT Hong Kong co-host.

Day 1: Regulatory Pathways and Institutional Momentum

The summit opened with remarks from Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Government, who outlined the city’s regulatory direction and commitment to clarity for tokenized financial products. A clear message emerged: regulation is not an obstacle, but a prerequisite for scale.

A session on global regulatory frameworks featured Scott Thiel (Tokinvest), Julian Kwan (InvestaX), and Terence Ng (EX.IO), moderated by Peter Kadish (LynxCap), highlighting how compliance has become a strategic advantage.

The convergence of AI and finance was explored by Alan Lau (Animoca Brands) and Geoff Kot (Standard Chartered), who examined how artificial intelligence is reshaping the integration of banking infrastructure and digital asset ecosystems.

Institutional adoption took center stage as Bugra Celik (HSBC) and Giorgia Pellizzari (Hex Trust) discussed the transition from proof-of-concept to full-scale deployment, emphasizing custody, security, and compliance.

The day concluded with a forward-looking dialogue between Nenter Chow (Bitmart) and Sébastien Borget (The Sandbox), focused on integrating RWAs into crypto-native ecosystems with an emphasis on sustainable value creation.

Day 2: Wealth, IP, Payments, and Global Positioning

Day 2 shifted toward applied use cases and international expansion.

The morning opened with a fireside chat featuring Sean McHugh, Senior Director – Market Assurance at VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority), addressing regulatory clarity, market integrity, and the UAE’s evolving virtual asset framework.

Yat Siu (Animoca Brands) and Bowie Lau (MaGE Group) examined IP tokenization and its implications for platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix, exploring blockchain-enabled monetization and ownership models.

Wealth migration onto blockchain infrastructure was discussed by Ray Tam (Revo Digital Family Office) and Florian M. Spiegl (Evident Capital), highlighting institutional onboarding and emerging retail opportunities.

The PayFi and stablecoin landscape was analyzed by Rita Liu (RD Technologies) and Evan Auyang (Animoca Brands), offering a pragmatic perspective on payment innovation across Asia.

A comparative discussion featuring Pauline Fan (InvestHK), Rachel Lee (Cyberport), and Irina Heaver (RWA Labs) assessed Hong Kong’s regulatory agility in comparison with jurisdictions including the UAE.

Industry Announcements and Expansion

Beyond panel discussions, LynxCap introduced its DeFi platform designed to connect RWA yield strategies with structured liquidity environments. Ivan V. Ivanov (UVECON.VC) and Irina Heaver (RWA Labs) announced the launch of Dubai RWA Week 2026, signaling deeper collaboration between Asian and Middle Eastern tokenization hubs.

Special thanks were extended to Strategic Partner BTSE Enterprise Solutions and Partner STON.fi for their support.

“RWA Summit Hong Kong brought together strong voices from both TradFi and digital assets,” says Ivan V. Ivanov, founder of RWA Summit. “The discussions focused on execution, regulation, and real market structure and were grounded in actual cases, not theory. What stood out to me most was the growing alignment between ecosystems like Hong Kong and Dubai. Different frameworks—and clear potential for collaboration. Our goal was to create a platform where real experts share real cases, challenges, and practical paths forward. Judging by the depth of discussion, we are clearly moving in the right direction.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.