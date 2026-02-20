Toneco Group launches Toneco EntertAIner — the world’s smartest background music and audio advertising platform

The platform combines royalty free music and AI-generated audio advertising into a single system.

FINLAND, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finnish audio technology company and background music operator Toneco launches a new browser-based cloud platform, Toneco EntertAIner, which the company describes as the world’s smartest background music and audio advertising solution. The platform combines royalty free music and AI-generated audio advertising into a single system that enables businesses to significantly reduce performance royalty costs while unlocking new revenue opportunities through audio.

With EntertAIner, customers select the perfect sound environment for their business from an extensive royalty free music catalog. The service includes professionally curated playlists and industry-specific music packages — the same type of audio concepts Toneco specialists design daily for major brands and leading retail chains.

The platform’s built-in AI allows businesses to create audio advertisements directly within the system and seamlessly insert them into the music flow. This transforms background audio into an active sales channel without requiring separate production processes.

The service operates in nearly all major languages and is available globally for a low monthly fee. Toneco EntertAIner is offered in two versions:

• EntertAIner Light — background music solution

• EntertAIner PRO — background music plus AI-powered advertising

A browser-based media player enables playback from almost any customer-owned device. For dedicated hardware deployment, the platform can also connect to Toneco’s wireless Toneco Black Box Wireless player.

EntertAIner is developed in close collaboration with customers, resulting in an exceptionally easy onboarding experience. Businesses move to professional audio marketing in minutes without technical complexity. Early pilot deployments generate strong interest and highly positive feedback.

“Toneco EntertAIner transforms the way retail locations and chain stores can utilize music and audio advertising within their own business premises. We want to make professional audio marketing accessible, cost-efficient, and genuinely results-driven for companies of all sizes,” says Toneco CEO Paavo Mölsä.

The Toneco team presents Toneco EntertAIner and its broader service portfolio at EuroShop 2026 in Düsseldorf at the end of February.

About Toneco Group

Toneco Group is a technology leader in audio-driven marketing solutions, the market leader in Finland, and rapidly expanding across Northern Europe. The company serves more than 3,000 customers daily and reaches millions of people each week through music and audio advertising. Toneco continuously develops digital solutions that combine audio, data, and AI to power scalable, measurable business growth.

