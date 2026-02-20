EU-funded project Breaking The Walls restarts in 2026 with the first major event in Italy, 19–22 March

A picture from the 2025 edition of the event Enrico Signa, founder of Breaking The Walls A dance movement therapy workshop

ALBA, CUNEO, ITALY, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 timeline of the EU-funded project Breaking The Walls, first announced in early December, officially kicks off with its first major event in Alba, Piedmont, Italy: ALBAttle 2026.

“ALBAttle will be one of the four flagship events of this year within the European project Breaking The Walls, funded by the European Union,” says Enrico Signa, founder of the project. “We aim to show young people the importance of self-discovery and self-improvement through a continuous mental training journey, supported by structured physical training, capable of generating positive and effective feedback on their performance. This approach becomes even more powerful through forms of artistic-sport expression, such as breaking, especially when integrated into Dance Movement Therapy pathways, a practice that is increasingly studied and recognized in the field of psychology.”

With sessions organised across three European countries, Italy, Portugal and Slovakia, the project aims to offer Generation Z meaningful opportunities to strengthen mental resilience and emotional awareness, while supporting artistic growth in breaking, a form of hip hop dance. This is achieved through the involvement of specialised professionals and experts from all three countries.

“This year Alba is with Porto, L’Aquila, and Banská Bystrica one of the host cities of Breaking The Walls project”, adds Signa. “The 2026 edition will be even bigger and more diverse, with the goal of building on the success of previous years and expanding youth engagement.”

On March 19, the first of four event days in Alba, Italy, Breaking The Walls will open with Dance Movement Therapy sessions for Generation Z, delivered in collaboration with expert breakers and psychologists (led by Dr Paola Castagno, psychological consultant for the project). This will be followed by a breaking battle featuring the winners of Breaking The Walls scholarships from the three partner countries, and a gala dinner showcasing local products from all the territories involved to encourage cultural exchange.

On Saturday, a dedicated moment of reflection and evaluation of the project’s progress will be organised with all partners and participants, together with Dr Castagno, and will be open to journalists. On the final day, participants will be able to book day trips and culinary experiences in the Langhe, so as to combine psycho-physical training with the discovery of the local territory and its cultural and gastronomic heritage.

This is only the first of four major European events planned for 2026 within the Breaking The Walls project, which has received European Union funding for its mission to improve Generation Z’s mental and physical well-being, an area increasingly affected by social media–related anxieties and post-pandemic isolation. Through its initiatives, Breaking The Walls aims to reach over 500,000 young people across Europe, offering tools for self-expression, resilience building and the creation of strong intercultural connections.

The full Breaking The Walls timeline and applications for selected sessions are available at breakingthewalls.eu and on Instagram @breakingthewalls.eu.



