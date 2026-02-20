Keolis Group Appoints Youenn Dupuis as CEO Middle East & Eastern Asia to Drive Regional Growth & Operational Excellence

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keolis Group, a global leader in shared mobility and public transport, today announced the appointment of Youenn Dupuis as CEO Middle East & Eastern Asia. In this strategic leadership role, Dupuis will lead the expansion and management of Keolis’ extensive portfolio across these high-growth markets, with a focus on the Group’s major automated metro, tramway, and passenger rail activities.Tasked with driving regional strategy and excellence, he is responsible for ensuring high standards of safety, innovation, and passenger experience across some of the world’s most advanced transport networks. Working in close coordination with local partners and public authorities, his regional scope includes:• United Arab Emirates & Qatar: Oversight of the Dubai Metro and Tram (operated via Keolis MHI) and the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.• National UAE Expansion: Leading the landmark Etihad Rail and Keolis joint venture to launch the UAE’s first national passenger rail services by 2026, a project that will redefine connectivity across the seven Emirates.• China: Management of automated metro and tramway operations in one of the world’s most sophisticated and rapidly evolving transit markets.• Strategic Development: Driving regional growth and long-term partnerships with public authorities and local stakeholders to implement next-generation mobility solutions.“The Middle East and Eastern Asia are at the forefront of the global transition toward smart, automated, and sustainable mobility,” said Laurence Broseta, CEO International of Keolis Group. “Youenn’s exceptional track record in managing large-scale, complex networks and his success in delivering world-class service during the Paris Olympics make him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions in these regions. We are confident that his expertise will strengthen our partnerships and help us deliver even greater value to public authorities and passengers.”Youenn Dupuis, CEO Middle East & Eastern Asia, commented: “I am honored to lead Keolis’ operations in a region known for its visionary infrastructure and commitment to innovation. My priority is to build on our strong foundations in Dubai, Doha, and China, while ensuring the successful launch and operation of our new rail partnerships in the UAE. By combining Keolis’ global expertise with local insights, we will continue to set the international benchmark for safety, reliability, and passenger experience.”Dupuis joins the regional leadership following a transformative decade as CEO of Keolis in the Greater Paris Region. During his tenure, he grew the business into a €1 billion enterprise with 8,500 employees, successfully navigating the opening of public transport to competition. He was instrumental in securing landmark contracts, including the Grand Paris Express and CDG Express, and notably led the complex transport operations for athletes during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.This appointment reinforces Keolis Group’s commitment to deploying top-tier leadership to support the rapid expansion of urban and regional rail networks across the Middle East and Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.