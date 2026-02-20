Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts, and Culture on the 17th edition of the “Government Page” TV show, Friday, February 20th, at 8:00 p.m., on RTTL

Fri. 20 of February of 2026, 16:19h

The 17th edition of the “Government Page” TV show will be broadcast this Friday, February 20th, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and on official digital platforms. This edition features the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts, and Culture, Nelyo Isaac Sarmento, who will present the Ministry's priorities and main programmes in youth, sports, arts, and culture, as well as the measures underway for 2026.

During the interview, the Minister highlights the following priority areas: strengthening sports infrastructure; supporting federations and high-performance athletes; training and empowering young leaders through youth centres and the Youth Parliament programme; and promoting and internationalising Timorese culture.

In the field of sport, investments in new sports fields and centres in the capital and municipalities are addressed, as are support for priority sports such as football, boxing, karate, taekwondo, and athletics, and mechanisms to incentivise and recognise athletes' merits in international competitions.

In the arts and culture sector, the Minister highlights work to promote traditional expressions, to create conditions for the registration and protection of copyright, and to support artists in using digital platforms and internationalising their productions.

The interview also addresses mechanisms for monitoring and transparency in the management of support, as well as the Ministry's strategic vision for strengthening the character, citizenship, and civic engagement of Timorese youth.

The “Government Page” TV show is an initiative of the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, in partnership with RTTL, the national media, and digital platforms. It aims to strengthen government transparency and ensure the population's access to the Executive's key actions and decisions. The programme is hosted by Nélia Chaves and produced by Ika Moniz, with technical support from the communications teams of the Council of Ministers, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the office of the interviewed member of the Government.

Government Spokesperson, Minister Agio Pereira, reaffirms that the “Government Page” TV show is a fundamental tool for promoting accountability and dialogue between the Executive and citizens.

The Government invites the entire population to follow this edition of “Government Page” on Friday, February 20th, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. on RTTL and social media.