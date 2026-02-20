MEC Violet Mathye on fatal accident at N1-29 near Ingwe Lodge in Vhembe District

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mathye confirms that a serious accident occurred on the N1-29 near Ingwe Lodge in the Vhembe District at approximately 02:50 am. A Marcopolo bus, travelling along the route, lost control, veered off the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

The incident resulted in five fatalities – the male driver, one female passenger and three male passengers. Four passengers sustained serious injuries, ten were critically injured, and eighteen others suffered minor injuries. All injured parties have been taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The road remains closed while emergency services, traffic officers and investigators work at the scene. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays until the area is cleared and deemed safe.

MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to all who were injured. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased, and we pray for the swift healing of those hurt in this tragic incident,” she said.

The possible cause of the crash is currently recorded as driver loss of control. A full investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Department extends its gratitude to the emergency responders and urges all road users to exercise caution, especially during night-time travel.

