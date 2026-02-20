Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses senior managers of Umhlathuze on good governance, 20 Feb
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will on Friday evening attend and address a high-level governance engagement hosted by the the uMhlathuze Local Municipality in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.
The engagement will bring together approximately 150 senior municipal leaders, including Executive Mayors, Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers and senior administrators from across the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.
The session forms part of uMhlathuze’s celebration of five successive clean audit outcomes. This is a significant achievement that reflects strong financial management, sound internal controls and a culture of accountability.
The engagement aligns with COGTA’s broader commitment to ensuring that every municipality works and that communities receive reliable and quality services.
Members of the media are invited to attend the session scheduled to take place as follows:
Date: 20 February 2026
Venue: Empangeni Town Hall
Time : 18h00
Media Enquiries:
Ms Pearl Maseko Binqose
Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: 082 772 1709
Mr Legadima Leso
Head of Communications – CoGTA
Cell: 066 479 9904
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.