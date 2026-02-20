Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses senior managers of Umhlathuze on good governance, 20 Feb

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will on Friday evening attend and address a high-level governance engagement hosted by the the uMhlathuze Local Municipality in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The engagement will bring together approximately 150 senior municipal leaders, including Executive Mayors, Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers and senior administrators from across the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

The session forms part of uMhlathuze’s celebration of five successive clean audit outcomes. This is a significant achievement that reflects strong financial management, sound internal controls and a culture of accountability.

The engagement aligns with COGTA’s broader commitment to ensuring that every municipality works and that communities receive reliable and quality services.

Members of the media are invited to attend the session scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: 20 February 2026

Venue: Empangeni Town Hall

Time : 18h00

Media Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications – CoGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

