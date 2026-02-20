Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,612 in the last 365 days.

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses senior managers of Umhlathuze on good governance, 20 Feb

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will on Friday evening attend and address a high-level governance engagement hosted by the the uMhlathuze Local Municipality in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The engagement will bring together approximately 150 senior municipal leaders, including Executive Mayors, Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers and senior administrators from across the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

The session forms part of uMhlathuze’s celebration of five successive clean audit outcomes. This is a significant achievement that reflects strong financial management, sound internal controls and a culture of accountability.

The engagement aligns with COGTA’s broader commitment to ensuring that every municipality works and that communities receive reliable and quality services.

Members of the media are invited to attend the session scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: 20 February 2026
Venue: Empangeni Town Hall
Time : 18h00

Media Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko Binqose
Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: 082 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso
Head of Communications – CoGTA
Cell: 066 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses senior managers of Umhlathuze on good governance, 20 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.