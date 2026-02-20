Minister Willie Aucamp to brief the media on his 100 days in office, 27 Feb

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, will brief the media on his 100 Days in Office on Friday, 27 February 2026 at the Kruger National Park, Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

The Minister will highlight milestones achieved since his appointment to lead the Department by His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa. The President appointed Minister Aucamp on 12 November 2025, who was sworn in on 17 November 2025, to lead the Department under the Government of National Unity.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Minister’s 100 Days in Office media briefing as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 February 2026

Time: 14:00 to 15:30

Venue: Kruger National Park, Skukuza, Mpumalanga

To RSVP and general enquiries, please contact Michael Mokoena 082 867 5634 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: 082 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates