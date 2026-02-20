Moving Walls Partners with Al Arabia United to Advance Data-Driven OOH Advertising Exclusive in Egypt

Moving Walls - a global connected media company Al Arabia United - Egypt exclusive OOH solutions provider

Moving Walls has announced a strategic partnership with Al Arabia United, one of Egypt’s foremost outdoor advertising companies

OOH remains one of the most powerful mass-reach media channels, but its full potential is unlocked only when it is measurable and trusted.” — Mehul Mandalia

CAIRO, SINGAPORE, EGYPT, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving Walls , the world’s leading connected media platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Arabia United , one of Egypt’s foremost outdoor advertising companies, to introduce advanced audience measurement and post-campaign reporting across Al Arabia United’s nationwide network of digital and static billboards.The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Egypt’s out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector, bringing verified audience intelligence, transparency, and accountability to one of the region’s most dynamic media markets.By deploying Moving Walls’ audience measurement and analytics platform, Al Arabia United will enable advertisers and agencies to accurately measure reach, exposure, and campaign performance across key urban environments. The initiative aligns Egypt’s OOH ecosystem with international standards for accountable, audience-first media planning.“This partnership represents a pivotal shift for the Egyptian OOH market,” said Assem Fayed Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Al Arabia United. “By integrating Moving Walls’ audience intelligence into our network, we are giving brands and agencies the confidence to invest in OOH with clear, data-backed insights, while significantly enhancing the value and credibility of our inventory.”Through real-time and post-campaign reporting, the partnership aims to:Deliver transparent, verified audience metrics across Al Arabia United’s billboard networkEnable dynamic, data-driven valuation of OOH inventory based on audience profiles and location intelligenceStrengthen media buyer confidence through measurable ROI and performance accountabilitySupport the modernization of Egypt’s OOH sector in line with global advertising benchmarks“OOH remains one of the most powerful mass-reach media channels, but its full potential is unlocked only when it is measurable and trusted,” said Mehul Mandalia, Co-Founder of Moving Walls. “Our partnership with Al Arabia United brings robust audience measurement to the heart of Egypt’s billboard landscape, helping advertisers plan smarter, media owners unlock greater value, and the market move decisively toward transparency and accountability.”The collaboration underscores a shared vision between Moving Walls and Al Arabia United to bridge physical media assets with digital-grade audience intelligence—transforming how OOH media in Egypt is measured, valued, and transacted.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.