Blue Ridge Automotive Bridges Five Decades of Tradition with Modern British Vehicle Expertise

Historic Buckhead shop founded in 1971 maintains specialized Land Rover and Jaguar capabilities under new ownership while adding modern diagnostic technology.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic has completed its transformation of Road Britannia, the iconic Buckhead auto repair facility established in 1971 by Ken Dewis, into a modern service center that retains the shop's renowned British vehicle specialization while expanding capabilities across all automotive makes. The acquisition, finalized in 2023, represents Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic’s commitment to preserving Atlanta's automotive heritage while modernizing service delivery for contemporary drivers.Road Britannia operated for more than five decades as one of Atlanta's few independent shops specializing in Land Rovers, Jaguars, and classic British automobiles including Triumphs and Morgans. The shop built its reputation through intricate restoration work and complex repairs that local dealerships routinely referred to the Roswell Road facility. Under new ownership, the location now combines this specialized British vehicle expertise with comprehensive service capabilities for Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles, supported by RepairPal Certification, TECHNET Professional membership, and CarMax authorization.The transformation maintains the technical knowledge that made Road Britannia an Atlanta institution while introducing digital inspection technology, enhanced diagnostic equipment, and expanded service hours to accommodate modern customer needs. Technicians who previously focused exclusively on British marques now work alongside ASE-certified mechanics trained across multiple vehicle platforms, creating a service team capable of addressing everything from vintage Triumph restoration to contemporary Mercedes diagnostics."The Road Britannia name carried significant weight among European vehicle owners throughout Metro Atlanta for over half a century," said company leadership at Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic. "Rather than eliminate that specialized expertise during our expansion, we've preserved the Land Rover and Jaguar capabilities that local shops and dealerships still rely on while building a full-service operation that serves the complete spectrum of vehicles on Atlanta roads today."The Buckhead location represents the third acquisition in Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic's Metro Atlanta expansion strategy, which began in December 2021 with the purchase of Optimum Auto Repair in Chamblee. The company subsequently acquired Whitlock Goodyear in Marietta in 2023, building a four-location network serving drivers across Fulton, DeKalb, and Cobb counties. Each facility maintains identical service standards backed by a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor through TECHNET Professional.Current operations at the former Road Britannia location demonstrate the integration of legacy expertise with contemporary service delivery. The facility continues receiving referrals from area shops for challenging British vehicle repairs while simultaneously serving the BMW, Audi, Mercedes, and domestic vehicle owners who represent Buckhead's diverse automotive landscape. Digital inspection software now sends customers photo and video documentation of repair recommendations directly to their phones, replacing the traditional paper estimates that Road Britannia used throughout its original operation.The preservation model extends beyond technical capabilities to operational philosophy. Road Britannia's approach centered on educating customers about their vehicles' mechanical needs rather than pressuring them toward unnecessary services, a transparency principle that Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic has adopted across all four locations. Service advisors explain repair priorities using a red-yellow-green classification system, allowing customers to make informed decisions about immediate needs versus preventive maintenance.Atlanta's automotive service landscape has consolidated significantly since Road Britannia opened in 1971, with independent shops increasingly absorbed by regional chains that prioritize standardized processes over specialized expertise. Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic's acquisition strategy reverses this trend by preserving the distinct technical knowledge of established facilities while providing the operational infrastructure required for modern service delivery, including digital scheduling, mobile payment systems, and comprehensive warranty coverage.The Buckhead facility's continued specialization in British vehicles serves a practical market need. Land Rover and Jaguar owners frequently face extended wait times at dealerships or struggle to locate independent mechanics with brand-specific training and diagnostic equipment. By maintaining Road Britannia's British vehicle capabilities while adding capacity for other marques, Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic addresses both specialized and general automotive needs within a single service operation.About Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic Blue Ridge Automotive Buckhead Atlanta operates four full-service automotive repair facilities across Metro Atlanta, serving drivers in Buckhead, Chamblee, Decatur, and Marietta. The company provides comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair services for Asian, Domestic, and European automobiles, backed by RepairPal Certification, TECHNET Professional membership, and CarMax authorization. Every repair includes a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor. For more information, visit Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic or call the Buckhead location at (404) 266 1699.Media ContactBlue Ridge Automotive - European & DomesticAddress:3190 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 | (404) 266 1699665 Whitlock Ave SW, Marietta, GA 30064 | (770) 426-42203733 N Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341 | (770) 216-8474803 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030, United States | (404) 549-9424Website: https://blueridgeauto.co

