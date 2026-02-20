Penta Foundation Announces 2026 Brighter Future Award Winners, Honoring Global Champions of Infectious Disease Equity

2026 Penta Brighter Future Award Winners

Meet the recipients of the 2026 Penta Brighter Future Award.

These leaders are not just responding to statistics; they are responding to the real, lived needs of their communities.” — Carlo Giaquinto

PADOVA, PADOVA, ITALY, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In observance of the World Day of Social Justice, the Penta Foundation ETS is proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Penta Brighter Future Award . This prestigious biennial honour recognises visionary leaders dedicated to dismantling health inequities in maternal and child infectious diseases, specifically targeting HIV, tuberculosis (TB), vaccine access, and the fortification of fragile health systems.The Penta Brighter Future Award is a peer-nominated distinction that celebrates exceptional leadership across six world regions. To ensure the highest level of merit and global representation, winners are selected through a rigorous two-tiered jury process comprising international experts from diverse geographic regions and infectious disease specialisations.The 2026 Penta Brighter Future Awardees:Namakau Mundia (Zambia): Recognised for her transformative work in HIV and sexual/reproductive health for adolescent girls and young women.Ayat Al-Saqqa (Palestine): Honoured for her heroic efforts in restoring reproductive health services and laboratory diagnostics amidst humanitarian crises.Cecilia Bernardoni (Venezuela): Commended for safeguarding children living with HIV by ensuring the continuity of antiretroviral therapy in resource-constrained environments.África Holguín (Spain): Awarded for her pioneering work in strengthening paediatric HIV detection and treatment across Europe, Latin America, and Africa.Vincent Guilamo-Ramos (United States): Acknowledged for leading family-based HIV prevention strategies addressing the U.S. Latino health crisis.Pauline Masta (Papua New Guinea): Recognised for the lifesaving integration of maternal TB screening into frontline maternity services.Helen Skirrow (United Kingdom): Honoured for her data-driven approach to advancing equitable maternal and childhood vaccination uptake in underserved communities."This second cohort of awardees reflects a deliberate shift toward locally grounded, culturally relevant public health solutions," said Carlo Giaquinto, President of Penta. "These leaders are not just responding to statistics; they are responding to the real, lived needs of their communities."The awardees will be formally honoured during a dedicated ceremony at the upcoming Penta ID Meeting, a biennial scientific congress to be held this year in Palermo, Italy.For more information on the winners and their impact, please visit: https://penta-id.org/bfa/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.