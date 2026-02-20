Demi Lovato and Caliwater Debut New Blood Orange — A Bright, Bold Take on Better Hydration

Demi Lovato is expanding her partnership with Caliwater, the functional cactus water brand co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, with the debut of Blood Orange

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demi Lovato is expanding her partnership with Caliwater , the functional cactus water brand co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, with the debut of Blood Orange, a bold new flavor inspired by Lovato’s personal interest in wellness and hydration.Lovato, who has spoken openly about prioritizing balance and internal well-being, has been a longtime supporter of Caliwater’s unique cactus-powered hydration — a plant-based electrolyte source that delivers more antioxidants and contains less sugar than leading coconut waters.Speaking about the partnership and new flavor, Lovato said “Caliwater has been part of my routine for years, and I’m so excited to bring a new flavor to life. Blood Orange is bright, refreshing and a flavor that I’m genuinely excited about.”Blood Orange combines the crisp, hydrating profile of prickly pear cactus water with the bold, tangy sweetness of blood oranges — a fruit known for its naturally high vitamin C and antioxidant levels. The result is:- A clean, citrus-forward flavor- Only 30–35 calories- Naturally occurring electrolytes- Light, smooth texture- No artificial sweeteners or additives- Vegan, non-GMO, kosherBlood Orange joins Caliwater’s lineup of fan favorites — Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango — and continues the brand’s commitment to blending flavor, function and sustainability. Prickly pear cactus requires up to 80% less water than traditional crops and grows without heavy fertilizers or pesticides, making it one of the most eco-friendly hydration sources on the planet.“Demi embodies the same values that Caliwater stands for — wellness, authenticity and conscious living,” added Vanessa Hudgens, co-founder of Caliwater. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate on this flavor and continue inspiring people to choose products that make them feel good.”The launch comes as Lovato prepares to kick off her It’s Not That Deep Tour in April, where life on the road makes hydration essential. With rehearsals, travel, and high-energy performances, Lovato has been especially focused on maintaining balance and supporting her body through clean, functional hydration.Caliwater’s mission extends beyond the can through its #CaliCares initiative, which supports organizations like American Forests and Olive Crest, helping to plant trees and provide care for at-risk youth and families.The Blood Orange flavor also marks the launch of Caliwater’s new cactus logo. The redesigned logo reflects Caliwater’s prickly pear origins and deepens the brand’s connection to its desert-grown ingredient. The update creates a more distinctive and ownable visual identity while reinforcing Caliwater’s positioning as a plant-powered hydration beverage.The new Blood Orange Caliwater, as well as the other lineup of flavors, are now available online at www.drinkcaliwater.com About CaliwaterCaliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded in 2021 by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, with support from an impressive roster of celebrity investors including Glen Powell, Demi Lovato, Gerard Butler, and Cody Bellinger. Fueled by their passion for wellness and sustainability, Caliwater transforms the prickly pear cactus into a refreshing, naturally light, and crisp drink that delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes. The brand offers a clean, great-tasting option that is plant-based, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and free of artificial sweeteners or additives. Caliwater is available in flavors including Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango, with kid-friendly pouches in select flavors. Sustainability is central to the brand, as cactus requires 80% less water than many traditional crops and grows without heavy fertilizers or pesticides, and packaging is recyclable. Caliwater also supports the community through initiatives with American Forests and Olive Crest under its #CaliCares program. For more information, visit www.drinkcaliwater.com About Demi LovatoDemi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor and New York Times best-selling author. She was first known for her onscreen talents, and soon after became a global musical phenomenon for her remarkable vocal ability. With over 50 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has released eight original studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Most recently, she released her critically-acclaimed ninth studio album It’s Not That Deep on October 24, 2025. Next, she will embark on her arena-headlining It’s Not That Deep Tour in Spring 2026. With an audience of over 290 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation.

