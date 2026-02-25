Global Leaders Explore Fukushima’s Resilience in Exclusive Hope Tourism Pilot Cultural Immersion and Community Resilience Exploring Future-Forward Resilience Impressions from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Tour Impressions from visiting Remains of Ukedo Elementary School

Learning from the World’s Only Triple Disaster to Shape Corporate Leadership and Future Innovation.

JAPAN, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUKUSHIMA, Japan — The Fukushima Prefecture Tourism & Local Products Association successfully conducted an exclusive “Hope Tourism” pilot tour from February 4–5, 2026, hosting foreign executives and employees from Tokyo-based global corporations. Through direct dialogue with local residents and firsthand exposure to the frontline of recovery from the world’s only triple disaster earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear accident participants gained unique insights into Fukushima’s resilience. This initiative aims to combat misinformation, promote accurate global reporting, and position the region as a premier destination for corporate training and strategic study tours.

Background and Objectives

Fukushima’s “Hope Tourism” is an innovative study program that seeks to explore and create pathways toward a sustainable society by learning from the lessons of the region’s complex, multi-layered disaster. By combining the real challenges faced by local communities with the expertise, perspectives, and experience of corporate professionals, the program shifts from traditional “answer‑based training” to a “question‑driven learning experience.” Positioned as a true “Frontier of Learning,” it encourages participants to rethink the future of people and organizations. To establish Fukushima as a meaningful destination for global corporate training, the program invited expatriates and foreign residents who hold strong influence within their home countries and international networks.

Tour Itinerary & Program Highlights

Participants from diverse Western backgrounds visited the Hamadori Coastal Region to witness the current state of Fukushima’s reconstruction firsthand.

Observing the Frontlines of Recovery

The group visited the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, the Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum, and the remains of Ukedo Elementary School in Namie Town. These visits offered a deep look into the progress of the decommissioning process and the ongoing efforts to preserve the region’s memories as vital lessons for future generations.





Cultural Immersion and Community Resilience:

Through visits to “Oretachi-no-Denshokan” (Our Heritage Museum)” in Minamisoma and hands-on experiences such as the “Revived Hamayaki” (The revival of the beach grilling experience) in Soma and the Tomioka Winery, participants explored the region’s unique culinary heritage. These interactions offered deep insights into how local food culture serves as a catalyst for community reconstruction and spiritual recovery.



Exploring Future-Forward Resilience

Through fieldwork in Futaba Town and a site visit to the Disaster Prevention Stockpile Warehouse in Soma City, participants experienced firsthand the innovative strategies being implemented to build a more resilient society. This segment highlighted Fukushima's forward-looking approach to disaster risk reduction and sustainable urban planning.

Participant Testimonials

1. Describe your impression of Fukushima before you joined this tour

Before joining this tour, I had the impression that the coastal area of Fukushima near the nuclear reactor had been severely devastated by the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake and tsunami and had not yet fully recovered. I imagined that many areas were still damaged and that daily life remained difficult for local residents.

2. Impressions from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Tour

The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station was the most interesting and unique part of the trip. Seeing the site in person gave me a much deeper understanding of the scale of the situation and the complexity of the work being done. The explanations helped connect facts with reality, and it was impressive to see the ongoing efforts toward safety, recovery, and long-term progress.

3. Impressions from visiting Remains of Ukedo Elementary School

Seeing the remains of Ukedo Elementary School gave a very powerful and realistic impression of the actual damage caused by the earthquake and tsunami. At the same time, it also conveyed a message of hope, knowing that all of the children safely evacuated and survived. Being able to stand at the site and imagine what happened there made the experience more meaningful and helped me better understand the scale and impact of the disaster.



4. Impressions from visiting ORETACHI NO DENSHOKAN

I found it meaningful to see how local people express and interpret their experiences of the earthquake and nuclear disaster through art. The exhibits conveyed personal emotions, memories, and perspectives that cannot always be understood through facts alone. It helped me better appreciate the human side of the disaster and the importance of preserving these stories for future generations.



5. Impressions after actually tasting food from Fukushima.

Tasting food from Fukushima was a wonderful experience. Everything was very fresh and delicious, from the fish and seafood to the fruits, beef, and juices. I was especially impressed by the quality and natural flavors of the ingredients, which reflected the care and dedication of local producers. It gave me great confidence in the safety and excellence of the region’s food. I enjoyed it so much that I bought many omiyage to bring back and share with my family.

6. Impressions of Fukushima after joining the tour.

After the tour, I became more aware of the hardships and challenges that the people in Fukushima have had to endure over the years. Learning about their experiences gave me a deeper appreciation of their resilience and strength. At the same time, I felt truly touched by the warmth, kindness, and hospitality of the people I met. Their positive attitude and generosity made me realize how fortunate I was to experience their community firsthand, and I felt deeply grateful for their openness and welcome.

Future Outlook

Building on the feedback received from participants in this pilot tour, our association will continue developing training programs that more closely align with the needs of global corporations.

By offering the unique learning experiences that can only be gained in Fukushima, we aim to provide valuable opportunities to organizations in Japan and around the world, while continuing to share the region’s authentic reality with the global community.

