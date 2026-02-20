Report on Explainable Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Banking Industry: Market Competition and Future Opportunities

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The banking sector is increasingly turning to explainable artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance transparency and trust in automated decision-making processes. As AI technologies become more integral to banking operations, understanding how these systems reach conclusions is critical for regulators, customers, and financial institutions alike. Here’s an in-depth look at the current state and future prospects of the explainable AI market within banking.

Significant Market Growth Expectations for Explainable AI in Banking

The explainable artificial intelligence in banking market has witnessed remarkable growth recently and is projected to continue this upward trend. From $1.3 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $1.61 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. This expansion during the historical period is driven by the widespread adoption of AI technologies in banking, increasing regulatory oversight on AI systems, the necessity for transparency in creditworthiness and risk evaluation, early adoption of AI governance frameworks, and heightened demand for fraud detection mechanisms.

Forecasted Expansion and Market Drivers Until 2030

Looking ahead, the market for explainable AI in banking is predicted to surge further, hitting $3.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 24.0%. This anticipated growth stems from the rising need for explainable AI to meet compliance requirements, broader implementation of AI-powered risk and credit management solutions, greater integration of AI with banking analytics platforms, increased use of cloud-based explainability tools, and a growing demand for model interpretability and audit dashboards. Key trends shaping the market include explainable risk and credit decision-making, AI model validation and testing, integration with core banking systems, AI decision monitoring and reporting, as well as bias detection and fairness evaluation.

Understanding Explainable AI in the Banking Context

Explainable AI in banking refers to systems designed to make their decisions, forecasts, and recommendations clear and understandable for human stakeholders such as bankers, regulators, and customers. This transparency allows for insights into how AI models assess credit risks, identify fraudulent activities, or approve loans. Its role is crucial in ensuring compliance with regulations, fostering trust between institutions and clients, and promoting accountable decision-making within financial services.

Fraud and Financial Crime as Major Growth Catalysts

One of the primary factors propelling the demand for explainable AI in banking is the rising frequency and complexity of fraud and financial crime. The surge in digital banking and online payment platforms has expanded the avenues for criminal exploitation, increasing vulnerabilities across financial systems. Consequently, banks require explainable AI to not only detect sophisticated fraud patterns accurately but also to clearly justify automated risk decisions to regulators, auditors, and customers. For instance, in November 2025, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reported that fraud-related losses in the United States reached $12.5 billion in 2024, a notable 25% increase from the previous year. This significant rise highlights why explainable AI is becoming indispensable in tackling financial crime.

Regional Leadership in the Explainable AI Banking Market

In terms of regional market dominance, North America was the largest segment in the explainable AI banking market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

