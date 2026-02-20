Skimmed Milk Market Size is expected to Reach US$ 43.0 Bn by 2035, Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers and Dairy Demand

Skimmed Milk Market

The global skimmed milk market size was valued at US$ 23.1 Bn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 43.0 Bn by 2035

Asia Pacific dominated the skimmed milk industry in 2024, holding the largest revenue share of 32.4%.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global skimmed milk market was valued at US$ 23.1 Bn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 43.0 Bn by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2035. The market is expected to witness sustained growth driven by rising health consciousness, increasing demand for low-fat dairy products, expanding food processing applications, and growing consumption across emerging economies.Skimmed milk, also known as non-fat milk, is produced by removing most or all of the fat content from whole milk while retaining essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, vitamins, and minerals. It is widely consumed as a beverage and used as a key ingredient in dairy-based and processed food products.👉 Get your sample market research report copy today@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86868 Market OverviewGrowing awareness regarding obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and lifestyle-related health issues has encouraged consumers to adopt low-fat dietary options. Skimmed milk offers the nutritional benefits of milk without the added fat, making it a preferred choice among calorie-conscious and health-focused consumers.In addition to direct consumption, skimmed milk is extensively used in the production of yogurt, cheese, bakery products, confectionery items, and infant nutrition products. Its functional properties, such as emulsification and protein content, make it a valuable ingredient in the food and beverage industry.The rise in urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and increasing disposable incomes are further supporting market expansion globally.Key Market DriversGrowing Health and Wellness TrendsConsumers are increasingly prioritizing heart health and weight management. Skimmed milk aligns with dietary guidelines promoting reduced saturated fat intake. This shift toward healthier lifestyles is significantly boosting demand in both developed and developing markets.Expansion of the Dairy Processing IndustryThe rapid growth of dairy processing facilities worldwide is contributing to higher demand for skimmed milk. Food manufacturers utilize skimmed milk powder and liquid skimmed milk in a variety of processed foods, including ready-to-eat meals and protein-enriched beverages.Rising Demand for Protein-Enriched FoodsProtein has become a key focus in modern nutrition trends. Skimmed milk, being rich in high-quality protein, is widely used in sports nutrition products, protein shakes, and fortified beverages. The increasing popularity of fitness and active lifestyles is supporting this segment.Growth in Infant and Clinical NutritionSkimmed milk derivatives are commonly used in infant formula and medical nutrition products. Rising birth rates in certain regions and growing awareness of child nutrition are contributing to steady demand.Increasing Urbanization in Emerging EconomiesEmerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing rising consumption of packaged dairy products. Expanding retail networks and improved cold chain infrastructure are enabling broader distribution of skimmed milk products.Key DevelopmentsIn September 2025, Friesl and Campina WAMCO Nigeria introduced Peak Dairy Creamer - a skimmed-milk creamer intended to enrich tea and coffee.In May 2025, Nova Dairy rolled out a new skimmed milk-powder aimed at health-conscious consumers seeking the nutritional benefits of milk without the added fat.In April 2025, Arla Foods became the first new seller on the GDT Pulse platform, offering European-sourced skim milk powder alongside Fonterra. The cooperative joined its inaugural auction on May 12, a move intended to broaden product access and strengthen Arla’s global position.Regional AnalysisNorth America represents a mature yet stable market. High awareness of low-fat dietary benefits and established dairy processing infrastructure support steady demand.Europe also holds a substantial market share due to strong dairy production capabilities and increasing health-conscious consumer behavior. The region benefits from well-developed supply chains and regulatory frameworks ensuring product quality.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India are experiencing rising middle-class populations, growing dairy consumption, and increasing demand for protein-rich products. Expanding urbanization and modernization of retail channels are further boosting market growth.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, with rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of nutritional benefits driving consumption.👉 To buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquire@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86868<ype=S Competitive LandscapeThe skimmed milk market is highly competitive, with numerous regional and global dairy producers operating across the value chain. Companies focus on product innovation, quality enhancement, and expansion into new markets to strengthen their competitive positions.Agropur cooperativeAlmaraiArla Foods ambaCLOVER S.A. (PTY) LTDDairy Farmers of AmericaDanoneFonterra Co-Operative Group LimitedGujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation LimitedKerry Group plc.Land O’Lakes, Inc.Müller UK & IrelandNestléSaputo Inc.The a2 Milk CompanyWestland Milk ProductsOther Key PlayersStrategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are common to expand production capacity and distribution networks. Manufacturers are also investing in sustainable dairy farming practices and eco-friendly packaging solutions to align with environmental goals.Market ChallengesDespite positive growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw milk prices and supply chain disruptions. Variations in feed costs, climate conditions, and dairy farm productivity can impact production costs.Additionally, increasing popularity of plant-based milk alternatives may pose competitive pressure. However, skimmed milk continues to maintain strong consumer trust due to its nutritional value and established presence in traditional diets.Regulatory standards related to dairy quality and labeling also require manufacturers to maintain stringent compliance.Future OutlookThe global skimmed milk market is poised for steady expansion through 2035. Rising awareness of low-fat diets, increasing protein consumption, and expanding food processing applications will continue to support growth.Technological advancements in dairy processing, improved cold storage infrastructure, and expansion of online retail channels are expected to enhance product accessibility. Furthermore, innovations in fortified and flavored skimmed milk products may attract younger consumers and diversify product portfolios.By 2035, the market is projected to reach US$ 43.0 Bn, reflecting sustained demand across both consumer and industrial applications. The anticipated CAGR of 5.8% underscores consistent market momentum driven by health trends and expanding dairy consumption globally.FAQs – Skimmed Milk MarketQ1. What is the projected market size by 2035?The market is expected to reach US$ 43.0 Bn by 2035.Q2. What is the expected CAGR during the forecast period?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2035.Q3. What factors are driving growth?Rising health consciousness, increasing demand for low-fat dairy products, and growth in dairy processing industries are key drivers.Q4. Which region is expected to grow the fastest?Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.Q5. What challenges does the market face?Fluctuating raw milk prices and competition from plant-based alternatives are primary challenges.More Trending Research Reports-Anesthesia Drugs Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anesthesia-drugs-market.html Microgreens Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microgreens-market.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.