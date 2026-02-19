Traffic Advisory: Funeral of DC Fire Department Battalion Chief Keith Long

On Friday, February 20, 2026, the funeral services for DC Fire Department Battalion Chief Keith Long will take place in the District of Columbia. Following the funeral service, a procession will travel through the District and end in Brentwood, Maryland. The Metropolitan Police Department is advising commuters across the region to plan for rolling closures that will impact traffic in both DC and Prince George’s County Maryland.

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.:

Southern Avenue from Chesapeake Street, SE to Bonini Road, SE

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Residents who need access, as well as those attending the funeral service, will be permitted to travel through:

Southern Avenue from Chesapeake Street, SE to 6th Street, SE

The following roadways will have a rolling closure in conjunction with the funeral procession, expected to occur between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.:

Southern Avenue from Chesapeake Street to South Capitol Street, SW

South Capitol Street from Southern Avenue to DC-295

Northbound 295 from South Capitol Street to DC-695

Westbound 695 from 295 to Maine Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue from 695 to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Maine Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW

Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW from Ohio Drive to Calvert Street, NW

Calvert Street from Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW to 18th Street, NW

18th Street from Calvert Street to U Street, NW

U Street from 18th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue from U Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Florida Avenue from Vermont Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

Sherman Avenue from Florida Avenue to Harvard Street, NW

Harvard Street from Sherman Avenue to Hobart Place, NW

Hobart Street from Harvard Street to Michigan Avenue, NW

Michigan Avenue from Hobart Place to Franklin Street, NE

Franklin Street from Michigan Avenue to Vista Street, NE

Vista Street from Franklin Street to South Dakota Avenue, NE

South Dakota Avenue from Vista Street to Bladensburg Road, NE

Bladensburg Road from South Dakota Avenue to Fort Lincoln Cemetery

Note that the timing of this procession is subject to change. For timely traffic information, please monitor: https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic

The Metropolitan Police Department wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.