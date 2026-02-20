Electricity Submetering for Smart Grid Market to Reach $24.56B by 2030 at 12.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electricity submetering for smart grid market is rapidly evolving as industries and governments prioritize energy management and efficiency. With technological advancements and growing regulatory support, this sector is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years. Below, we explore the market’s size, key drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Expansion and Growth Outlook in the Electricity Submetering for Smart Grid Market

The electricity submetering for smart grid market has experienced significant expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $13.9 billion in 2025 to $15.55 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This growth is largely fueled by the rising adoption of smart grid projects, increasing electricity consumption in commercial and industrial sectors, deployment of sophisticated metering infrastructure, regulatory pushes toward energy conservation, and heightened awareness about reducing energy costs.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $24.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1%. Key factors driving this future growth include the expansion of smart grid networks, greater utilization of cloud-based analytics, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for optimizing energy usage, wider acceptance of submetering solutions across residential and commercial areas, and an intensified focus on sustainability and lowering carbon footprints. Important trends predicted during this period involve the adoption of energy management system integrations, real-time data analysis for optimizing loads, capabilities for remote monitoring and control, demand response facilitation, as well as predictive maintenance and fault detection.

Understanding Electricity Submetering for Smart Grids

Electricity submetering in smart grid systems involves using advanced metering devices to track electricity use at highly detailed levels—whether by building, facility, or individual load. These submeters gather real-time or near-real-time information and sync with broader smart grid platforms for in-depth analysis and control. This granular data visibility enhances energy efficiency, supports better grid management, and allows both utilities and consumers to optimize electricity consumption and reduce waste.

Energy Efficiency as a Key Growth Driver in Electricity Submetering

A primary factor propelling the electricity submetering for smart grid market is the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and conservation. This concept focuses on delivering the same or improved services with less energy use, while eliminating unnecessary consumption through behavioral changes and operational strategies. Rising electricity costs and increasing energy demand have intensified efforts by governments and industries to boost energy performance and curb waste.

Electricity submetering plays a vital role in this context by providing detailed consumption data that empowers utilities and end-users to make informed decisions, minimize losses, and enhance overall energy management. For example, in November 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasted a global improvement in primary energy intensity to 1.8%, up from approximately 1% the previous year, largely due to slower growth in global energy demand expected to ease to 1.3% in 2025. This heightened focus on efficiency is a critical factor encouraging market growth.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Prospects

As of 2025, North America held the largest share of the electricity submetering for smart grid market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional dynamics and growth opportunities worldwide.

