GRAMMY-NOMINATED SINGER, SONGWRITER, PRODUCER ​TRAVIS MALLOY DROPS EP “THE BLESSING” with THE URBAN WORSHIP COLLECTIVE

Travis Malloy and the Urban Worship Collective | EP: THE BLESSING MBT Icon Award Recipient Warryn Campbell, Erica Campbell and Host Travis Malloy at MBT Grammy Brunch Hip-Hop Legend Jim Jones with Travis Malloy on the EP's Featured Single "The Blessing"

Standout Singles -- “THE BLESSING” featuring Jim Jones and “TOTAL PRAISE” featuring Carvena Jones are Making History and Going Viral

This EP "THE BLESSING" is a message of gratitude and grace. Combining Jones’ gritty, street style of rap with my Gospel and R&B sound, proved to be an incredible musical moment for me!”” — Travis Malloy Singer | Songwriter | Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ​Two-time Grammy-nominee and ASCAP Award-winner Travis Malloy continues to carve out a music lane of his own with his just-released EP, “ THE BLESSING ”. The single TOTAL PRAISE, featuring Carvena Jones, is an acoustic version of Malloy’s previously released viral version of “TOTAL PRAISE” standing at more than 15+ million views across all social platforms. The current acoustic version of "TOTAL PRAISE" is has reached 1.1 million views in less than 10 days. The single “THE BLESSING”, features hip-hop icon Jim Jones collaborating with Malloy as the duo make history bridging the worlds of Hip-Hop, Gospel and R&B.Malloy had this to say about the release of his recent EP, “THE BLESSING”, “THE BLESSING” is more than an EP, it's a message of gratitude and grace. With opportunities to collaborate with such amazing talent and an icon like Jim Jones was truly a career highlight. Being able to combine Jones’ gritty, street-focused style of rap with my Gospel and R&B sound, proved to be both an honor and an incredible musical moment for me!”Building on early-career Grammy nominated work, Malloy contributed writing and producing efforts for the single “HOLY” on Dorinda Clark Coles’ Grammy-nominated album “LIVING IT”. The following year Malloy won an ASCAP Award for his gospel song “ALL THE GLORY,” which he wrote and produced and was recorded by BET’s Sunday Best runner-up Alexis Spight, reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard Gospel charts.Prior to “THE BLESSING” EP, last year Malloy co-wrote the single “WORK IT OUT FOR ME”, recorded by Zacardi Cortez, which hit the coveted Number 1 spot on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart.During this month's Grammy weekend, Malloy created and curated the MBT Icon Awards, MBT being the acronym for Malloy’s brand Millions. Billions. Trillions. These Awards honor and recognize individuals for their cultural impact and contributions to film, ​music and television​. The inaugural 2026 awards were presented to casting ​executive and producer Robi Reed, multi-platinum, five-time Grammy award-winning record producer and songwriter Warryn Campbell and gospel singer, songwriter, producer and three-time Grammy-nominee Deitrick Haddon.The exclusive invite-only event was attended by top music industry guests and current 2026 Grammy-nominees. The packed, standing-room-only crowd experienced powerful LIVE performances from Maurette Brown Clark, TA Thomas, and Angel Taylor with a show-stopping medley from Malloy and the eleven-person Urban Worship Collective. The MBT Grammy Brunch was curated by The Millions. Billions. Trillions brand.About​ Travis MalloyTravis Malloy is two-time Grammy Nominee and an ASCAP Award winner. During his 15 year music career, he has released 10 albums and has worked with top talent ranging from Fred Hammond, Monica and Faith Evans to Missy Elliott, Kirk Franklin and Teddy Riley. An engaging entrepreneur, Malloy is the Founder and President of the brand Millions. Billions. Trillions. and Malloy Entertainment LLC, his music and publishing entity.About Millions. Billions. Trillions.™Millions. Billions. Trillions.™ (MBT) premier cultural platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, impact, and legacy across music, media, and entertainment​. Through top-tier events, strategic partnerships, aspirational fashion collabs and original content, MBT highlights individuals and brands that inspire, innovate, and influence generations.

Travis Malloy & Urban Worship Collective "Total Praise" ft. Carvena Jones -- Acoustic Version

