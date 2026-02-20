The Digital Grid Solutions Market is projected to grow to USD $76.63 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.9%.

The Business Research Company's Digital Grid Solutions Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital grid solutions market is gaining significant traction as the energy sector evolves to meet growing demands and sustainability goals. This market is becoming essential for modernizing electricity grids and integrating renewable energy sources effectively. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Digital Grid Solutions Market

The digital grid solutions market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $36.73 billion in 2025 to $42.48 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This historic growth has been fueled by rising electricity demand, numerous grid modernization efforts, supportive government policies promoting smart grids, early implementation of advanced metering infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of distributed energy resources.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $76.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.9%. This future expansion will be driven by factors such as the increasing integration of renewable energy, advancements in AI-powered grid analytics, heightened cybersecurity needs, soaring demand for energy efficiency, as well as the adoption of electric mobility and smart infrastructure systems. Key trends anticipated to influence market development include the integration of renewables, real-time grid monitoring and analytics, predictive maintenance and fault detection, smart metering technologies, and cyber-physical grid automation.

Understanding Digital Grid Solutions and Their Role

Digital grid solutions encompass a suite of advanced technologies and systems designed to monitor, manage, and optimize electricity grids through digital automation. These solutions combine sensors, communication networks, data analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence to improve the generation, distribution, and consumption of energy. Their deployment enhances grid reliability, efficiency, flexibility, and resilience, enabling features such as real-time load balancing, fault detection, seamless renewable energy integration, and predictive upkeep.

Renewable Energy Demand as a Major Growth Driver

A primary factor propelling the digital grid solutions market is the accelerating demand for renewable energy. Renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power are gaining momentum as they provide cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels and help reduce carbon emissions. Worldwide, governments are intensifying policies aimed at transitioning to clean energy, which boosts the need for digital grid solutions that facilitate efficient integration and management of these variable resources through advanced monitoring, automation, and analytics.

To illustrate, in December 2023, the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero reported that renewable electricity generation rose to 30.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) in the third quarter of 2023, a 6.8% increase compared to 2022. This growth was supported by the addition of 2.9 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity, particularly from solar photovoltaic and wind installations. As a result, renewable energy accounted for 44.5% of the UK’s total electricity generation, highlighting the expanding role of renewables in power grids and the corresponding rise in demand for digital grid technologies.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Growth Markets in Digital Grid Solutions

In terms of regional market share, North America led the digital grid solutions market in 2025, maintaining a dominant position due to extensive grid modernization initiatives and supportive infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years, driven by rapid urbanization, renewable energy investments, and smart grid adoption. Other important regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing uniquely to the global market dynamics.

