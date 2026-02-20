Jan T. Aune Recognized by TopVerdict.com as having Top 20 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict in the United States in 2024

$1,550,000 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict recognized as Top 20 nationally, Top 10 in California, and Number 1 in Contra Costa County California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jan T. Aune Recognized by TopVerdict.com as having Top 20 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict in the United States in 2024Burbank firm recognized as Top 20 nationally, Top 10 in California, and Number 1 in Contra Costa County CaliforniaAttorney Jan T. Aune’s work has been recognized by TopVerdict.com as having a Top 20 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict in the United States, a Top 10 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict in California, and the Number 1 Retaliation in Contra Costa County California in 2024.In December, 2025, TopVerdict.com advised that the $1,550,000 verdict Mr. Aune obtained for his client was recognized by TopVerdict.com as a Top 20 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict in the United States for 2024.Also in December, 2025, Top Verdict.com advised that the verdict was recognized by TopVerdict.com as a Top 10 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict in the California for 2024.In September, 2025, TopVerdict.com reported that the verdict was the Number 1 Retaliation Verdict in Contra Costa County in 2024. To view the list click here. In addition, on January 12, 2026, TopVerdict.com issued its list of Top 100 Labor & Employment Verdicts in the United States for 2024. Mr. Aune’s verdict was No. 54 on the list.The jury verdict was obtained on December 11, 2024, for the cause of action of violation of California Labor Code section 1102.5, Whistleblower Retaliation. The verdict was for Mr. Aune’s client against her former employer.The Judge for the jury trial was the Hon. Charles S. Treat.The jury trial took place at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez, California.Plaintiff's Expert Witnesses were the following:1. Michael Rosen. Economic damages.2. Martin Dirks. Federal securities laws.To view TopVerdict.com’s list of Number 1 Verdicts by California Counties click hereTopVerdict.com annually compiles and publishes its lists of the largest financial case results, including those tried to a verdict before a state or federal jury, obtained by U.S.-based attorneys and law firms.The case is Jessica Lee v. Wilkins, et al., Contra Costa County Superior Court Case No. CIVMSC18-00816.The Law Office of Jan T. Aune is located in Burbank, California.

