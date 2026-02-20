Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Announces Planned Expansion to West Houston (Cypress/ Tomball) for Fall 2026

Fabian Montenegro, Villarreal Cypress Director Villarreal CF Estadio de la Ceramica Villarreal CF Houston Soccer Player

Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Announces Planned Expansion to West Houston (Cypress) for Fall 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy is proud to announce its planned expansion into West Houston, launching a new academy hub in Cypress, Texas, beginning August 2026. This strategic growth marks an exciting milestone in the club’s continued mission to elevate youth soccer in the Greater Houston area through elite, internationally driven player development.The Cypress expansion will initially feature boys teams in the 12U–16U age groups, bringing Villarreal CF’s proven methodology—known worldwide as “The Yellow Submarine”—to one of the fastest-growing soccer communities in Texas.“From our beginnings in East Houston, our vision has always been to transform the local soccer landscape by providing access to a true international development pathway,” said Cesar Coronel, President of Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy. “Expanding into the Cypress–Tomball area allows us to bring world-class training, education, and opportunity to more families who are looking for something different—something global.”Transforming Youth Soccer in HoustonWhat began as a grassroots initiative in East Houston has evolved into one of the region’s most distinctive soccer academies. Villarreal Houston has reshaped the local market by offering authentic international programming, directly aligned with Villarreal CF’s official academy model in Spain. The club emphasizes technical excellence, tactical intelligence, and personal development—both on and off the field.The West Houston expansion represents the next chapter in that journey.International Opportunities for Players and CoachesPlayers and families joining Villarreal Houston in Cypress will gain access to a wide range of elite international opportunities, including:Full Immersion Programs at Villarreal CF (Spain)Each year, Villarreal Houston offers academy players and coaches the opportunity to travel to Villarreal, Spain, for full immersion experiences that include daily training, cultural education, and integration within the Villarreal CF environment.Villarreal CF Identification (ID) ProgramsOfficial ID programs run by Spanish academy coaches to identify top prospects across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, selecting players to represent Villarreal CF in international tournaments.Player Development Pathways to SpainQualified players may earn opportunities to study and train full-time in Spain, working alongside Villarreal CF academy players while continuing their education.International Tournaments & Scouting ExposureParticipation in elite domestic and international tournaments with direct scouting visibility from Villarreal CF and its global network.-" We are so excited about the opportunity and expansion of Villarreal Houston into the Cypress and Tomball area of Houston"- Fabian Montenegro, Director for Villarreal Cypress shared with us -" This will not only challenge the status quo of soccer development in Cypress and Tomball but it will also create some new and unique opportunities for soccer players in those neighborhoods"- he added.Cypress Expansion TimelineMarch 2026• Spring Break Soccer Camp – Cypress, TX• Dates: March 9th-13thMay 2026• Official Villarreal Academy Tryouts• Supported by Spanish Academy Coaches• Dates: May 9th-15th,2026• Tryout Registration Link: https://mysoccerschool.com/villarreal August 2026• Official Launch of Villarreal Academy – Cypress, Texas• First Week of AugustInitial Age Groups (Boys):• 16U• 15U• 14U• 13ULearn More & RegisterFor more information about the Villarreal Houston Cypress expansion, upcoming camps, or official tryouts:• Tryout Registration: https://mysoccerschool.com/villarreal • Website: www.villarrealhouston.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.