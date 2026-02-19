Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Delegates Kearney Mayor Authority to Lower Flags in Honor of Mike Yanney

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is honoring a request from the mayor of Kearney to include city facilities in a flag order honoring Nebraskan Mike Yanney. Under his authority, the Governor has granted Mayor Jonathan Nikkila permission to order flags to half-staff on Saturday, February 21, the day of Yanney’s interment. Yanney was born and raised in Kearney. He died on Feb. 14 at the age of 92.

The submitted request said in part, “Mr. Yanney’s profound, ongoing commitment to the Kearney community will be felt forever by the citizens of Kearney and the thousands of visitors who enjoy Yanney Heritage Park. His extraordinary contribution to Kearney’s quality of life leaves an impact that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

A separate flag order was issued by the Governor in coordination with Mayor John Ewing of Omaha. It also authorizes the lowering of flags at city facilities to half-staff on Saturday.

