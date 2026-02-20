Megafest Card Show Making History at Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL

First-Ever Trading Card Event at the Venue

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida’s premier trading card event unites the $13 billion collectibles industry with entertainment hosted by Evan Golden, featuring DJ Five Venoms and Perfectdistro.com.

The Megafest Card Show Explosion 2026 is scheduled to take place at the Seminole Ballroom, marking the first time a trading card and collectibles event will be hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Presented by PrimeTime Breaks and AAMintCards, with premiere sponsors CardsIQ.io, Perfectdistro.com, and Digital Marketing Geniuses, and in collaboration with Hobby Collision, the event is scheduled for March 14-15, 2026. The show will bring together over 250 vendors, celebrity guests, and thousands of collectors for a weekend of buying, selling, and trading.

Industry Growth and Venue Significance

The trading card industry has demonstrated steady growth of 7-9% annually from 2020 to 2025, reaching a valuation of approximately $13 billion. With the market projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030-2034, fueled by the popularity of trading card games and digital integration, Megafest serves as a reflection of the industry's expansion into mainstream lifestyle and entertainment venues. By securing the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, organizers are positioning collectibles alongside luxury entertainment.

"Hosting this at the Hard Rock makes it a historic event for the industry," said Joseph Smith, Event Coordinator and owner of PrimeTime Breaks. "We are blending the passion of the hobby with the energy of a music festival environment."

Event Highlights:

Hosted by Evan Golden: Acclaimed TV personality Evan Golden (Eye on South Florida, Talk Golden to Me) will guide attendees through the historic weekend.

First of Its Kind: The only card show to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Live Entertainment: Music curated by DJ Five Venoms, the official DJ of Rolling Loud, with additional live performing acts provided by Perfectdistro.com.

Celebrity Guests: Appearances by BKFC Champion Justin "JoyBoy" Ibarrola, alongside other sports icons and influencers.

Massive Vendor Floor: Over 250 tables featuring Topps, Panini, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and high-end sports memorabilia.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $15.00

VIP Admission (Early Access): $35.00

Ages 6 & under: FREE

Dates: Saturday, March 14 (10 AM - 6 PM) & Sunday, March 15 (10 AM - 6 PM), 2026.

Location: Seminole Ballroom B, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Davie, FL 33314.

About the Organizers and Sponsors:

Founders: Joseph Smith & Christopher Sapp

PrimeTime Breaks: A prominent entity in the digital trading card community operating on Whatnot.

AAMintCards: A Cooper City-based card shop with over 15,000 items sold and a trusted retail presence.

CardsIQ.io: A technology platform in the collectibles market allowing users to open digital packs and reveal physical graded trading cards.

Perfectdistro.com: A distribution platform focused on content monetization for artists and creatives, providing live entertainment and performing acts for Megafest.

Digital Marketing Geniuses: DMG acts as an official sponsor and the project management and marketing engine for the event.

Hobby Collision: A leading sports card show organizer in Miami, bringing together sports cards, sneakers, gaming, and pop culture.

Legal Disclaimer:

