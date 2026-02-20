ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S HBCU GO 2026 BASKETBALL SEASON WEEK 8: CIAA RIVALRY SHOWDOWN AS VIRGINIA UNION FACES VIRGINIA STATE

SATURDAY FEB 21st: HBCU GO 2026 Basketball Season Week 8: CIAA Rivalry Showdown as Virginia Union Faces Virginia State. Doubleheader tips off with the women’s game at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show before the men’s matchup closes out the day,

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday February 21st, Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the free-streaming digital platform and premier destination for HBCU sports and culture, heads into Week 8 of the 2026 basketball season with a heated CIAA rivalry doubleheader as Virginia Union travels to Petersburg to take on Virginia State at the VSU Multipurpose Center. With the regular season winding down, both the men’s and women’s matchups carry major implications for conference standings and tournament seeding, placing the state of Virginia at the center of the CIAA title race.

The doubleheader tips off on Saturday February 21st with the women’s game at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show hosted by Nicole Hutchison, Tolly Carr, and Thai Floyd before the men’s matchup closes the day.

On the women’s side, the home team Virginia State Lady Trojans sit atop the CIAA North Division, while the Virginia Union Lady Panthers enter ranked third. Virginia State also brings a streak into the matchup, having not lost to its rival since January 2024. A win Saturday would extend that run to five straight victories over the Panthers. But Virginia Union has already shown it can push the Trojans to the limit, with their previous meeting this season decided by just two points.

Immediately following the women’s game, fans can tune in to the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Nicole Hutchison, Co-Host Tolly Carr, and basketball insider Thai Floyd. The show delivers highlights, analysis, and updates from across the HBCU basketball landscape, setting the stage for the men’s contest.

The men’s game features a true 1-versus-2 showdown in the CIAA North Division. Virginia Union holds the top spot, with Virginia State right behind at number two. Offensively, the teams are nearly identical, ranking fifth and sixth in conference scoring, with the Trojans holding the slight edge. The difference has come on the defensive end, where Virginia Union boasts the CIAA’s top defense—an advantage that showed in their last meeting, a decisive 28-point victory over Virginia State. With the tournament approaching, the Trojans will look to even the score and improve their seeding, while the Panthers aim to lock down the division crown and secure a top tournament position.

With first place implications, a rivalry streak on the line, and CIAA tournament positioning tightening by the day, Saturday’s showdown in Petersburg carries postseason weight — the kind of late-February clash that can shift momentum, reshape the bracket, and send a clear message about who truly owns the North heading into tournament week.

MATCHUP: Virginia Union Panthers vs. Virginia State Trojans

LOCATION:

VSU Multipurpose Center

2809 2nd Ave

Petersburg, VA 23803

GAME TIMES:

Saturday, February 21

Women’s Game: 1:00 PM ET

Men’s Game: 3:30 PM ET

HBCU GO BROADCAST TEAM:

Women’s Game

Play-by-Play: Derrin Horton

Color Analyst: Lawrencia Moten

Sideline Reporter: Todd Bozeman

Men’s Game

Play-by-Play: Derrin Horton

Color Analyst: Todd Bozeman

Sideline Reporter: Lawrencia Moten

STORYLINES:

● CIAA North on the Line – Both games feature top division matchups with major seeding implications.

● Women’s Win Streak – Virginia State looks to extend its run against rival Virginia Union.

● Men’s 1-vs-2 Clash – CIAA’s top defense meets a top-two division showdown with tournament stakes.

UPCOMING BLACK HISTORY MONTH HIGHLIGHTS (All Times Eastern):

As HBCU GO continues its year-round celebration of Black excellence, Black History Month reaches a powerful crescendo this week with a lineup that bridges legacy and the next generation. From primetime storytelling that honors cultural pioneers to the LIVE broadcast of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, this week’s programming moves from reflection to opportunity — spotlighting history-makers while elevating the future stars of the game. It’s a full-circle moment that captures exactly what HBCU GO was built to do: celebrate culture, create access, and amplify Black excellence on a national stage.

PORTRAITS IN COLOR – DANIELLE TRUITT

Saturday, February 21 | 6:00 PM ET

Actress and artist Danielle Truitt, who stars as NYPD Sergeant Ayanna Bell on NBC’s Law & Order, shares her journey and creative path after being hand-picked by the late John Singleton for BET’s Rebel.

NFL 360 FILMS: BLACK WALL STREET

Saturday, February 21 | 7:00 PM ET

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett returns to Tulsa to explore the legacy of the 1921 Greenwood district tragedy known as Black Wall Street.

MASTERS OF THE GAME: JUSTIN SIMIEN

Saturday, February 21 | 8:00 PM ET

Filmmaker Justin Simien discusses creativity, representation, and shaping culture through bold storytelling.

BLACKEST QUESTIONS: TERENCE BLANCHARD

Saturday, February 21 | 9:00 PM ET

Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard reflects on his creative process and decades-long career in film and music.

ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL

Saturday, February 21 | 4:00 PM ET

The top draft-eligible talent from HBCUs across the country takes the field for the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. More than an all-star game, it’s a celebration of Black culture, history, and the next generation of pro prospects.

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can catch all the action on multiple platforms:

● Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings)

● National broadcast re-airing on theGrio Television Network (check your cable listings)

● Streaming access via:

○ The HBCU GO mobile app

○ Prime Video -HBCU GO Fast Channel

○ Free platforms including theGrio Gold and Local Now

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG owns and operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: The Weather Channel, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, theGrio Television Network, and HBCU GO. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, Sports.TV, theGrio, The Weather Channel Streaming App, and Local Now—the free-streaming AVOD service powered by The Weather Channel and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

