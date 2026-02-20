Love-In Music Festival returns to Greynolds Park for its 21st anniversary on Feb. 22

Love-In Festival - Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Love-In Fest Main Stage - Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Love-In Festival Fans - Photo Credit: Miami-Dade

From live bands and creative play zones to local food and open-air relaxation, Love-In is designed for parents, kids, and grandparents alike.

For 21 years, this festival has highlighted the importance of investing in public spaces that connect residents to the outdoors and to one another. Come enjoy peace and love!” — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine a place where the music is smooth, the atmosphere is calm, and welcoming, and families of every generation come together to share what matters most. That’s the spirit of Love-In Music Festival , returning to Greynolds Park on Sunday, February 22, from 10 AM to 5 PM.Sponsored in part by Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreational Spaces Department, in partnership with Miami-Dade District 4 Commissioner Micky Steinberg, Love-In is part concert, part festival, part foodie celebration. Love-In invites South Florida families to unplug and reconnect through music, creativity, nature, and most of all, community.Designed as a multi-generational experience, the event brings together fathers and daughters, grandmothers and grandsons, siblings, and friends in a relaxed outdoor setting that encourages connection, kindness, and shared experiences.“Love-In continues to bring our community together through music, nature and shared experiences in one of our most treasured parks,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “For 21 years, this festival has highlighted the importance of investing in public spaces that connect residents to the outdoors and to one another. Come enjoy peace and love!”Featured Activations:• The Groove GardenThe heartbeat of the festival, this sun-drenched main stage features live music all day from Havoc 305, ReaXtion Band, and headliner Greggie and the Jets. Guests are encouraged to spread out blankets, relax in lawn chairs, or dance barefoot in the grass as classic rock and feel-good rhythms fill the park.• Peace, Love, PlayA shaded, interactive zone where creativity and connection take center stage. Families can create flower crowns and headbands, design tie-dye shirts, sign the community wall, enjoy retro games, or step into an 80s-style arcade. Designed for the young and young at heart, this space celebrates hands-on fun and shared memories.• Cosmic CravingsA curated collection of local food vendors serving crave-worthy bites, sweet treats, and refreshing drinks — perfect for refueling and relaxing while enjoying the festival vibe.At Love-In, all activities and entertainment are included with admission, making it an easy, affordable outing for families.Event DetailsWhat: Love-In Music FestivalWhen: Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Where: Greynolds Park at “The Castle”17530 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL 33160Tickets:• Online: General Admission $20• Love Pack (2 tickets): $30• At the Door: $25Parking: Available inside Greynolds ParkEvent Entrance: NE 186th Street & NE 22nd Ave (US1/W Dixie Hwy entrance closed for event)Information & Tickets: www.LoveInFestMiami.com Social Media:Instagram: @loveinfestmiamiFacebook: Love-In Music FestMedia collaboration encouraged with: @miamidadeparks, @miamidadecounty @miamidadebcc, @Micky4Dade & @loud_live

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.