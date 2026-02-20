8818 Cold Spring Rd Hits Potomac Market — Main Level Bedroom & Dual Suite Living by Best Realtor in Montgomery County MD

8818 Cold Spring Rd Potomac MD 20854 8818 Cold Spring Rd Potomac MD 20854 Kitchen

Potomac’s 8818 Cold Spring Rd offers main level living plus 2-bed en-law suite — ideal for multi-gen households and flexible lifestyles in Montgomery County.

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 8818 Cold Spring Rd, Potomac, MD 20854 has officially entered the Montgomery County real estate market with a versatile layout that aligns with today’s lifestyle trends. The 8-bed, 4.5-bath single-family home spans approximately 4,834 sq ft on a 0.39-acre lot and blends accessible main level living with a separate lower level suite that appeals to multi-generational buyers, families, downsizers, and others seeking flexible space.The residence includes a main level bedroom with an updated full bathroom, offering true single-floor convenience, while the lower level 2-bedroom en-law suite provides independent space for extended family, guests or long-term stays. These thoughtful features reflect changing buyer priorities in Montgomery County — where demands for adaptability and inclusive living continue to grow.An open house is scheduled for Sunday, February 22, 1:00–2:30 PM, giving potential buyers and real estate professionals the opportunity to experience this property’s design and layout firsthand.Quote:“8818 Cold Spring Rd represents how modern families are redefining what a home needs to be — comfortable, accessible, and versatile,” said Marc Cormier , an Amazon best-selling author and recognized best realtor in Montgomery County MD and best listing agent in Montgomery County MD. “This property works for many types of buyers — from multi-generational households to those wanting accessible main level living without compromise.”Property Details:• Approx. 4,834 sq ft | 8 beds | 4.5 baths• Main level bedroom + updated full bath• Lower level 2-bedroom en-law suite• Colonial design on private wooded lot• Open house Sunday, Feb 22, 1–2:30 PMLinks for More Info & Visuals:Contact:Marc CormierPhone: 301 660-6272 x 711

