Branded Hospitality Partners with NYSRA at 2026 New York Restaurant Show

Branded Hospitality

Longtime NYSRA member presents Women's Leadership Panel on International Women's Day, live podcast recording, and networking event for New York operators.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality announced today a multi-faceted partnership with the New York State Restaurant Association ( NYSRA ) for the 2026 New York Restaurant Show, taking place March 8-10 at the Javits Center in New York City.As a longstanding member of NYSRA, Branded Restaurants has proudly supported the association's mission to provide restaurant owners across New York State with the resources, advocacy, and community they need to succeed. This March, Branded will expand that commitment through three major activations at the show.On Sunday, March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day, Branded will lead a panel discussion at the NYSRA Hospitality HQ titled "Celebrating International Women's Day: Generations of Leadership - Women Shaping Hospitality." The panel will be moderated by Julie Zucker, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner at Branded Hospitality, and will feature four distinguished women leaders representing different generations: Amy Hom, Chief Operating Officer of Barcelona Wine Bar; Carin Stutz, former Vice President at Wendy's, Applebee's, Brinker, Cosi, and McAlister's Deli, and former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Red Robin; and Kate Purnomo, Director of Catering and Events at SUNY Albany. The panel will explore their unique journeys, the challenges they've overcome, and their keys to success in shaping the hospitality industry.On Monday, March 9, Branded will bring The Hospitality Hangout Podcast to life with a live recording from NYSRA Hospitality HQ on the show floor. The podcast, hosted by Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, reaches more than 100,000 monthly listeners and features unfiltered conversations with top CEOs, founders, and operators across the hospitality ecosystem.Later that afternoon, Branded and NYSRA will co-host "Cocktails and Connections: Happy Hour Edition," an invite-only networking event for local restaurant operators following the show's close for the day. Local operators interested in attending can request an invitation at https://cocktailsconnectionsnyc.rsvpify.com/ "NYSRA has been a cornerstone of support for operators across New York for decades, and we're proud to deepen our partnership by bringing meaningful content and connections to the show floor," said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality and Co-Host of The Hospitality Hangout. "This is about celebrating the leaders shaping the future of hospitality—whether that's through the voices of incredible women on our International Women's Day panel, the honest conversations we'll capture on our live podcast, or the relationships built over drinks at Cocktails and Connections."The 2026 New York Restaurant Show marks the 33rd year of the event serving the foodservice industry in the Northeast and was recently named one of Trade Show Executive Magazine's Fastest 50 Growing Trade Shows in the United States.For more information on the New York Restaurant Show, visit https://www.newyorkrestaurantshow.com/ . To learn more about NYSRA membership, visit https://www.nysra.org/ About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality operates at the intersection of hospitality, foodservice, technology, and investment, connecting the biggest players and boldest ideas shaping the industry. Through its media arm, Branded Hospitality Media, the company delivers storytelling, insights, and experiences via flagship platforms including The Hospitality Hangout Podcast, the Hospitality Headline newsletter, and a portfolio of live events that amplify the voices shaping the future of the industry.About New York State Restaurant AssociationThe New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) is the voice of the hospitality industry in New York, representing restaurants, foodservice operators, and allied partners across the state. For 90 years, NYSRA has provided members with advocacy, education, workforce development, and cost-saving programs to help businesses thrive.About The Hospitality Hangout PodcastThe Hospitality Hangout features unfiltered conversations with top CEOs, founders, operators, and innovators across the hospitality and restaurant ecosystem. Hosted by Michael Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, the podcast reaches more than 100,000 monthly listeners and serves as a trusted destination for leadership lessons, industry trends, and authentic storytelling.

