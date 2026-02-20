Percy Miller and Team Hope Foundation take Save Our Kids Initiative On A National School Tour featuring Captain Ace

Percy and Romeo Miller along with Catain Ace address the students on safety. Students participate in the play with Captain Ace Percy and Romeo Miller introduce the students to the curriculum of Stranger Danger.

Percy Master P Miller and Team Hope Foundation launch National School Tour Save Our Kids Program

Children learn through characters, creativity, and connection. Captain Ace is a superhero — he’s a guide, a protector, a reminder that every child has the power to stay safe and speak up.” — Percy Miller

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, philanthropist, Division 1 Basketball Coach and Youth Advocate Percy “Coach P” Miller is expanding his “Save Our Kids Program” safety initiative through a national school tour with a bold new approach: a live stage play starring Captain Ace, a dynamic superhero created to teach children how to stay safe, make smart choices, and trust their instincts by bringing awareness to topics such as Mental Health & Wellness, Financial Literacy, Child Abduction Prevention and Anti-bullying.The production, developed by the Team Hope Foundation, transforms essential safety lessons into an interactive, positive, high-energy theatrical experience designed to reach children where they are—in schools, community centers, and family venues across the country.A New Way to Protect and Empower Kids through fun learning, dance, and music. For years, Miller’s “Save Our Kids Program” initiative has provided families with tools to help children recognize unsafe situations and respond with confidence. Now, with the Captain Ace stage play, those lessons come to life through storytelling, music, and audience participation.“We have to meet our kids in their world,” said Miller. “They learn through characters, creativity, and connection. Captain Ace is more than a superhero — he’s a guide, a protector, and a reminder that every child has the power to stay safe and speak up. We want to teach kids how to maintain a bully-free zone. Our message is that it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. This stage play is our way of making safety education fun, memorable, and impactful as we bring awareness to child abduction prevention. Over 400,000 kids a year in the U.S. go missing. Our children need to be aware of ‘tricky people’, strangers that can hurt us, strangers that can help u,s and they need to understand the difference.”Captain Ace is a hero with a mission. He was created to embody courage, awareness, and leadership. In the stage play, he teams up with young audiences to: Identify warning signs of unsafe situations; practice how to respond to strangers; build confidence in saying “no, no, no, go, go, go, tell, tell, tell” and seeking help if a stranger approaches them; understand the importance of communication and trusted adults; learn real world safety strategies through interactive scenes. The show blends humor, action, heart, education, and entertainment through fun learning — ensuring kids stay engaged while absorbing lifesaving information and creating future leaders.The Team Hope Foundation has long championed youth education, empowerment, mentorship, and access to safe, supportive environments. The Captain Ace stage play is the latest extension of that mission, offering schools and community organizations a turnkey program that is both educational and culturally relevant.“This is history, the first visual curriculum stage play. Children remember what they experience,” said Miller. “If we can give them a hero they relate to and lessons they can carry for life, we’re doing our job. This is about protecting our kids and strengthening our communities. There’s also a Captain Ace Album titled ‘One of A Kind’, sing-a-long books, toys, and clothing available at www.CaptainAceK9.com .”

