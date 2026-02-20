City Council Concludes Review of 2026 Proposed Tax Budget

Budget process advances toward final adoption

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton City Council has completed its review and consideration of amendments to the Mayor’s 2026 Proposed Tax Budget following the legislated 30-day amendment period.

Since the release of the Mayor’s Proposed Tax Budget on January 20, 2026, Members of Council have had 30 days to review the proposal, receive presentations from City departments and external Boards and Agencies, propose amendments, deliberate publicly and vote on changes. At today’s Special Council meeting, Council finalized and voted on those amendments, marking a key milestone in the 2026 budget process.

The 2026 Proposed Tax Budget reflects the Mayor’s “hold-the-line” direction, with a continued focus on affordability, protecting essential services, investing in critical infrastructure and supporting community safety and well-being.

Hamilton’s annual budget shapes the services residents rely on every day, including roads, transit, housing supports, emergency services, recreation, public health and community facilities. It outlines how tax dollars are invested to support Hamilton today while positioning the City for long-term sustainability.

“With many Hamiltonians feeling the real pressure of rising costs, this budget process has been about getting the balance right - protecting the services people rely on while being responsible with every tax dollar,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Council’s review and amendments reflect a shared commitment to affordability, essential services, and making strategic investments that strengthen our community today and for the future.”

City Manager Marnie Cluckie acknowledged the collaborative effort behind the process. “This stage of the budget process reflects weeks of detailed analysis, public input and careful consideration of amendments,” said Cluckie. “City staff supported Council throughout deliberations with financial analysis and technical advice, maintaining a strong focus on fiscal discipline, transparency and protecting core services.”

What Happens Next

Under the Municipal Act legislative framework:

The Mayor has 10 days to consider Council’s amendments and may veto amendments.

to consider Council’s amendments and may veto amendments. Council then has 15 days to consider overriding any veto.

to consider overriding any veto. Final adoption of the 2026 Tax Budget is expected in late February or early March 2026.

Once adopted, the 2026 Tax Budget will establish the City’s financial plan for the current year.

A Transparent and Community-Driven Budget Process

The 2026 budget process began in September 2025 and included the City’s most comprehensive public engagement effort to date. For the first time, the City used a proactive, multi-channel engagement approach to ensure residents could participate in shaping the budget. Residents were invited to share their priorities through in-person sessions, virtual meetings and interactive online tools.

Key milestones in the 2026 process included:

Budget Outlook Release – September 11, 2025

Online Budget Engagement Phase – September 15 to October 10, 2025

In-person and Virtual Engagement Sessions – September 18 to 25, 2025

Mayor’s Directive – October 7, 2025

Draft Staff Budget – December 12, 2025

Mayor’s Proposed Tax Budget Release – January 20, 2026

Tax Budget Amendment Period and Public Delegations – January to February 2026

General Issues Committee Deliberations (Amendment Days) – February 6 and 13, 2026

Special Council Meeting – February 19, 2026

The 2026 Proposed Tax Budget balances affordability with responsibility - maintaining essential services, investing in critical infrastructure and supporting community safety within disciplined financial parameters. As the process moves toward final adoption, the City remains focused on transparency, fiscal sustainability and delivering value for Hamiltonians.

Residents can learn more about the 2026 Tax and Water (Rate) Budgets, including meeting materials, timelines and background information, by visiting www.hamilton.ca/2026Budget.

Additional Resources: