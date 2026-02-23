Malan Breton FW2026 Collection 'Song of the Winter Siren' During NYFW

Malan Breton Logo Malan Breton AW2026 Collection (Photo credit: Omega Photo Studios / Danny Chin) Malan Breton AW2026 Collection (Photo credit: Omega Photo Studios / Danny Chin) Malan Breton AW2026 Collection (Photo credit: Omega Photo Studios / Danny Chin) King Seiko VANAC Watch (Photo credit: Omega Photo Studios / Danny Chin)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malan Breton presented his Autumn Winter 2026 collection, titled “Song of the Winter Siren”, during New York Fashion Week in February at the Leman Ballroom in Manhattan’s Financial District.Set against Art Deco grandeur, the coed collection draws on the visual language of late 1920s and 1930s glamour and classic film noir, pairing refinement with an undercurrent of tension and consequence. Breton, trained on Savile Row and recognized for work spanning fashion, film and music, approaches the season with silhouettes designed to feel deliberate and sculpted, emphasizing a sense of character and narrative in each look.A nocturnal palette anchors the collection, including inkwell black, bone white, champagne gold, garnet and smoke silver reinforces the cinematic atmosphere, with beauty by Odilis and hair by Vivienne Mackinder leaning into polished, era inspiring glamour.Select looks featured King Seiko VANAC watches, underscoring the collection’s themes of love, inevitability and precision, where craftsmanship serves as quiet punctuation to the story on the runway.The presentation of the show was followed by a special musical performance by Sorana. Her social media engagement to date encompasses over 5 billion streams worldwide, 5 million physical records sold, and over 1 million social media followers.Notable Attendees included: Malan Breton, Alex Garfin, Jessica Pimentel, Crystal Waters, Baayork Lee, Dave Davies (The Kinks), Peppermint, Marouane Zotti, Sorana, Stephanie Simon, Michael Musto and Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin.About Malan Breton:Malan Breton is a multi-hyphenate, award-winning creative from Taipei, Taiwan, recognized by British Vogue as “The Most Influential Designer You’ve Never Heard Of” and hailed by Yahoo News as “The Internet’s Favorite Designer” with more than 100 international awards and honors, his career spans fashion, film, television, and music.In fashion, Breton presents on schedule, at major Fashion Weeks worldwide, with collections worn by Dame Emma Thompson, Priyanka Chopra, Janelle Monáe, Minnie Driver, Kylie Minogue, Raye, Brenda Song and many others. His work has been featured on over 200 magazine covers, including Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ, photographed and filmed by icons such as Rankin and Jonas Åkerlund, Ricardo Gomes, Nick Rhodes, Kelia Anne McCluskey, Greg Swales, and Joseph Kahn.On screen, Breton starred in The Malan Show on Bravo, appeared on Project Runway and in Zoolander, and co-hosted for MTV fashion programs, as well as guest-hosted Top Model internationally. His designs have become storylines in over 40 prime-time TV shows and graced red carpets from the Academy Awards, Tony Awards, and Golden Globes to the BAFTAs, Golden Horse and Cannes. Malan also achieved a top ten chart placement on the French music charts.As a filmmaker, Breton has directed award-winning fashion films including Je Suis Mona (2024) and Immortal, a BAFTA-qualifying short, with his first film, Malan Breton – A Journey to Taiwan, honored by the Taiwan Government. In 2025, he directed and choreographed the independent feature film 莉莉, blending martial arts, music, and fashion. Guided by his motto, “Wherever you go, shine…”, Breton continues to expand his creative universe across design, film, and performance.For more information, please visit www.malanbreton.com IG: @malanbreton | P: @malanbreton | X / T: @themalanbreton

