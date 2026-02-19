MAINE, February 19 - Notice of Agency Rulemaking for PFAS Fund Rule Chapters 407 & 408

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: February 19, 2026

On October 8, 2025, the DACF PFAS Fund published a notice of public rulemaking for nine rules (01-001 C.M.R. ch. 400-408). The purpose was to refine the rules to improve clarity, facilitate implementation of the PFAS Fund, and align the PFAS Fund's appeal procedures with DACF's appeal procedures defined in 01-001 C.M.R. ch. 8. Following a public hearing on October 28, 2025, and a public comment period that closed on November 7, 2025, DACF revised rule chapters 407 and 408 based on public input. The latest proposed changes are substantially different from the versions of rule chapters 407 and 408 that were published on October 8, 2025, and generally refine eligibility criteria for PFAS blood serum testing and mental health support services.

Comments should be submitted to Beth Valentine, PFAS Fund Director, at beth.valentine@maine.gov or 22 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0022 by March 25, 2026.

Notice of Agency Rulemaking (PDF)

Proposed Draft Rules (PDF)

