Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Presents Excellence in Fashion Design Award to Naeem Khan

Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin (Photo Credit: LMG Images)

Global Talent Recognition Ceremony during New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin presented the Excellence in Design Award to Naeem Khan during the “Global Talent Recognition Ceremony” at Sony Hall, part of Runway 7 Fashion programming during New York Fashion Week.The award recognized Khan’s “outstanding contribution to fashion,” citing his vision and leadership across more than 20 years as a designer known for eveningwear that blends the artistry of his Indian heritage with timeless silhouettes. A longtime member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Khan has dressed notable figures including Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan, and **Catherine, Princess of Wales.A longtime member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Khan has dressed notable figures including Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan, and High Royal Highness Catherine, Princess of Wales.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in ELYSIAN Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her while also championing the lessons from her family’s endeavors as a Board member of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Long Island, NY.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the USA, last three singles achieved top 10 places. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com Consuelo’s most recent venture, The House of Vanderbilt is the creation of a family office has as its mission the goal of inspiring the next generation of global leaders. For more information, please visit www.houseofvanderbilt.com

