hiTechMODA Returns to New York Fashion Week Delivering a Two Day Tour-de-Force of Global Style and Innovation

Designers From Around the World Took Center Stage on the New York Runway

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA, the award-winning fashion production company known for redefining the runway through diversity, sustainability, and innovation, returned to New York Fashion Week with a dynamic two-day showcase in February 2026. This year, for the first time an innovative, interactive runway, one of only three in the USA and never incorporated into a Fashion Show thrilled attendees.Building on its reputation as a global platform for emerging and established designers alike, hiTechMODA’s February shows spotlighted fashion talent from around the world, blending forward-thinking design with cultural storytelling, craftsmanship, and modern luxury. The event continues the hiTechMODA’s mission to elevate voices and visions that are often underrepresented within the traditional fashion system.Across two days, designers presented collections spanning ready-to-wear, couture, and concept-driven fashion, offering a panoramic view of where the industry is heading. Sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity remain at the heart of the presentations, reinforcing hiTechMODA’s role as a catalyst for meaningful change within the global fashion landscape.Notable attendees and designers included: Pamela Privette, Jus10n by Justin Hayes ,CAROZ by Eddie Carbajal, TYEAKIA, Georgia's Best & Brightest, Rachel Allan, Omar Mansoor, Carl Andrada, Alonso Maximo Design, Victoria Amerson, Marc Defang, Suave Suits by Wajahat Mirza, Karen Gold, Paaie, Nita Belles Closet, Agnivo, Shri JilMist Collection, The Bebia Cho Company, La Belle Kidz, Bel Blak Couture, Mitch Desunia, Dream Girl Entertainment, Yesi Rose, RasaNari, Raluca Vlasceanu, Steadfast Couture, Regal Rain Co, RasaNari, Bibiane, Lynette Couture, and Alyssa Casa.Since its founding, hiTechMODA has become a recognized force within New York Fashion Week, producing professionally staged runway shows that attract press, business to consumer buyers, industry leaders, and fashion insiders. The February 2026 edition continues that momentum, following recent international showcases in Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Cannes, reaffirming New York as the brand’s creative home base.“hiTechMODA was created to open doors and expand the definition of who belongs on the runway,” said Pamela Privette, founder and executive producer of hiTechMODA. “Each season in New York, we bring together designers whose work reflects innovation, culture, and the future of fashion. Fashion is an art form without borders and a language without politics; we gather here to celebrate our shared passion as one in during the historic New York Fashion Week."About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

