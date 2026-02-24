Escape Fitness USA is acquired by The Tambornino Family.

Escape Fitness Octagon Outdoor Frame Solution.

Curt and Tammy Tambornino acquire Escape Fitness USA, strengthening their portfolio of fitness and performance brands including Dynamic and Exerfly.

This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Escape Fitness USA, beyond the combined capabilities, what stands out most are shared values around quality, innovation and long-term thinking.” — Matthew Januszek

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, WI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curt and Tammy Tambornino have acquired Escape Fitness USA, strengthening their portfolio of fitness and performance brands, including DYNAMIC Fitness & Strength, DYNAMIC Fabrication and Finishing, and Exerfly. The acquisition brings together Escape Fitness USA’s 25 years of sales, marketing, and product leadership—supported by multiple patented innovations—with the Tamborninos’ 35+ years of U.S.-based steel fabrication and operational expertise. The family has proven historical success in developing companies both organically and through strategic acquisitions.As part of the transaction, Escape Fitness co-founder Matthew Januszek will remain a shareholder and has been appointed President of the new operating entity, Escape HoldCo, continuing to lead the business alongside the existing U.S. team, which will remain in place.This partnership is designed to accelerate Escape Fitness USA’s growth through advanced U.S.-based manufacturing, expanded operational resources, proven leadership and technical expertise of the Tamborninos’ organizations. Together, the companies plan to fast-track product innovation, elevate quality standards, and shorten time-to-market for next-generation functional and strength training solutions.“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Escape Fitness USA,” said Matthew Januszek, President of Escape Fitness USA and Co-Founder of Escape Fitness. “Beyond the combined capabilities, what stands out most are our shared values around quality, innovation, and long-term thinking—and the fact that both organizations are family-founded and family-led by a husband-and-wife team. Together, we will deliver faster innovation, improved quality, and an even higher level of service for customers across the market”“We’re equally excited about the partnership and the opportunity to work closely with Matthew and the Escape team,” said Curt and Tammy Tambornino. “By combining Escape’s brand, product differentiation, and market reach with our U.S. manufacturing and operational capabilities, we’re positioned to expand Escape’s domestic offering, support accelerated growth, and ultimately provide an elevated customer experience.”Founded in 1998, Escape Fitness has become a prominent global player in functional training, serving commercial fitness facilities, performance centers, and training spaces for many leading brands worldwide. The Tamborninos’ family of brands is a leading supplier of U.S.-manufactured strength equipment with a strong presence in performance and education markets. Their equipment is widely used from scholastic programs through elite professional sports—recognized for durability, quality, and performance. As part of the Tambornino legacy, they previously founded Curt Manufacturing, which is now known as the world's largest manufacturer of trailer hitches and towing accessories.Escape Fitness UK Limited, the original parent company, will continue to be owned by the Januszek family and will remain responsible for servicing international markets outside of North, Central and South America. Escape Fitness UK and Escape Fitness USA will operate as strategically aligned businesses, collaborating on brand strategy, product innovation, and long-term global growth.The partnership positions Escape Fitness USA to expand its product portfolio, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and reinforce its commitment to delivering premium, innovative training solutions.

What makes Escape Fitness different?

