Honoring America’s Veterans Launches New Podcast to Amplify Veterans Voices

Honoring America's Veterans launches a new podcast featuring candid conversations with veterans.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring America’s Veterans (HAV) is expanding its mission from the parade route to the airwaves with the launch of a powerful new podcast that elevates the voices of veterans, military families, and community leaders.

Hosted by U.S. Navy Veteran and Executive Director Paula Pedene, the podcast provides a meaningful platform for stories of service, sacrifice, and resilience. Through this new platform, HAV listeners learn practical ways to stand beside those who have worn the uniform.

“Honoring veterans isn’t just about ceremonies and parades,” said Pedene. “It’s about listening to those who served so we can understand their challenges, their strength, and our shared responsibility as a nation to stand beside them.”

While public gratitude often peaks on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, the realities facing many veterans continue long after the flags are folded and the crowds disperse. This podcast invites Americans to stay engaged year-round by exploring a simple but powerful truth: recognition helps veterans heal.

Through candid conversations with veterans from World War II to the present day, the families who sacrificed alongside them, and the advocates making a difference in their communities, the show bridges the civilian-military divide. It transforms appreciation into understanding — and understanding into meaningful action.

Their first two guests set the tone for exactly this kind of meaningful conversation.

• Clifton Orlandi, President of Spencer’s TV & Appliance, shares about leadership, community responsibility, and why businesses play a critical role in supporting veterans beyond words. Orlandi also shares insights on how corporate leaders can build cultures that honor service not just ceremonially, but practically.

• Sandra Perez, Vice President at University of Phoenix, brings a powerful perspective on education, opportunity, and economic mobility for veterans and military families. She discusses how higher education institutions can serve as bridges, helping veterans translate discipline and service into long-term success.

Already, listeners are saying conversations matter. They move us from applause to action. From appreciation to engagement. From “thank you for your service” to “how can we stand beside you?”

Listeners for this new podcast will likely gain:

- Insight into the real-life challenges veterans face

- Stories of resilience and post-service success

- Practical ways individuals, businesses, and communities can support veterans

By expanding into podcasting, Honoring America’s Veterans continues its commitment to honoring service not only through public events, such as the HAV Phoenix Veterans Day Parade and the HAV Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony, but also through ongoing dialogue that strengthens the fabric of our nation.

You can listen to or watch video versions online at starworldwidenetworks.com/shows/honoring-americas-veterans or on other podcast platforms.

