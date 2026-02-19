Mexican Citizen Sentenced to Seven Years for Participation in Drug Conspiracy

TUCSON, Ariz. – Jonathan Mora-Leon, 27, of Mexico, was sentenced on Feb. 6, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash to 84 months of imprisonment. Mora-Leon previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

