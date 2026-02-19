Mexican National Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison for His Role in a Drug Conspiracy

TUCSON, Ariz. – Jesus Guillermo Valenzuela-Ramirez, 30, of Imuris, Sonora, Mexico, was sentenced on Feb. 17, 2026, by Chief U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 90 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. Valenzuela-Ramirez was convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.As part of this conspiracy, on July 1, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona, Valenzuela-Ramirez and his co-conspirators possessed approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine, which they intended to deliver to another individual that evening.

