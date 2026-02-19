Submit Release
GONZALES WOMAN SENTENCED TO 125 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR RECEIPT OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

United States Attorney Kurt L. Wall announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Hannah Kinchen, age 41, of Gonzales, Louisiana, to 125 months in federal prison following her conviction for receiving child sexual abuse material produced by a photographer she arranged to take the images. 

