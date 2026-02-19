Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,283 in the last 365 days.

Former police officer sentenced to three years in prison for inheritance scam

Former Eastville Police officer Jerry Keith Brady Jr., 38, was sentenced today to three years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering relating to a scam involving an inheritance claim.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Former police officer sentenced to three years in prison for inheritance scam

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.